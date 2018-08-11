Meigs Health Matters: Breastfeeding Awareness Month

With Breastfeeding Awareness Month (BAM) upon us, Meigs County WIC is supporting this year’s World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA) theme: “Breastfeeding, Foundation of Life”.

This theme focuses on breastfeeding as a key to preventing hunger and malnutrition by ensuring food security for babies. By decreasing the burden on household income, breastfeeding provides a low-cost way to feed babies, which contributes to poverty reduction. There are health benefits to consider, too. Research suggests that breastfed babies have strengthened immune systems and decreased risk of ear infections and of developing childhood obesity.

While breastfeeding is natural, it’s not always easy. You may struggle with getting your baby to latch, you may feel like you are making too little (or too much) milk, and you may feel tired or completely exhausted, and all too often, you may feel like you don’t have the support needed to breastfeed your new bundle of joy.

How you choose to feed your baby is a personal choice, and what works for you may not work for another mom. And that’s OK. But if you’re thinking about breastfeeding your baby, the Meigs County WIC staff would like to extend an open invitation to all Meigs County moms and dads to contact us at 740-992-0392, with any breastfeeding questions or concerns.

Hours of operation are: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.

Breastfeeding Awareness Month

By Sherry Eagle Special to the Times-Sentinel

Sherry Eagle, CLC, BFOC, is the Meigs County WIC Director.

