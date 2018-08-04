Meigs Health Matters: Back-to-School vaccination requirements

State and local vaccination requirements for daycare and school entry are important tools for maintaining high vaccination coverage rates, and in turn, lower rates of vaccine-preventable diseases (VPDs).

State laws establish vaccination requirements for school children. These laws often apply not only to children attending public schools but also to those attending private schools and day care facilities. All states provide medical exemptions, and some state laws also offer exemptions for religious and/or philosophical reasons. State laws also establish mechanisms for enforcement of school vaccination requirements and exemptions.

New this year:

All students in kindergarten through twelfth grade must show proof of having received two doses of Hepatitis A vaccine to attend school. Hepatitis A is a two-dose vaccination series that must be separated by at least six months. For this reason, we are asking that you contact your child’s physician or the health department as soon as possible to ensure compliance.

Students aged 16 years or older must show proof of having received two doses of Meningococcal vaccine to attend school.

Currently, the requirement for pre-school is:

DTaP/DT (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis), four doses

IPV (polio), three doses

MMR (measles, mumps, rubella), two doses

Varicella (chickenpox), two doses

Hepatitis A, two doses

Hepatitis B, three doses

Kindergarten requirements:

DTaP/DT (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis), five doses

IPV (polio), three doses

MMR (measles, mumps, rubella), two doses

Varicella (chickenpox), two doses

Hepatitis A, two doses

Hepatitis B, three doses

Grades 7- 12 requirements:

Tdap (Tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis), one dose

Meningococcal – MCV4 (Meningitis) vaccine, two doses, one dose is recommended at 11 years of age with a booster dose at 16 years of age

HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Vaccine, two doses are recommended at age 11 years. HPV is a cancer prevention vaccine.

The Meigs County Health Department administers vaccines on Tuesdays from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. and on other weekdays by appointment. There will be two back to school evening clinics on Aug. 7 and Aug. 28 until 6 p.m. Call 740-992-6626 for appointment. Please bring commercial insurance card or Medicaid card, if applicable, and child’s shot records. Parents are responsible for any balance their commercial insurance does not cover for their child’s vaccinations.

By Sherry Hayman Special to the Times-Sentinel

Sherry Hayman, RN, is a Public Health Nurse at the Meigs County Health Department.

