Teen testimony: Made to really know God

“So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them” (Gen. 1:27 KJV).

God is a trinity — the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. Because we’re made in the image of God, we’re also triune beings.

“Now may the God of peace make you holy in every way, and may your whole spirit and soul and body be kept blameless until our Lord Jesus Christ comes again” (1 Thess. 5:23 NLT).

As Paul writes, humans are comprised of a spirit, soul, and body.

The body is our temporary home. The soul is how we know other humans. And the spirit is how we know God.

In the Bible, we often read about the battle between our flesh and spirit. We know this battle all too well.

“For the flesh lusts against the Spirit, and the Spirit against the flesh; and these are contrary to one another, so that you do not do the things that you wish” (Gal. 5:17 NKJV).

In Romans 7, Paul shared his personal struggle with sin. He wrote, “O wretched man that I am! Who will deliver me from this body of death? I thank God — through Jesus Christ our Lord!” (Rom. 7:24-25 NKJV).

You see, God became flesh through the person Jesus Christ.

“And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we beheld His glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father, full of grace and truth” (John 1:14 NKJV).

“For what the law could not do in that it was weak through the flesh, God did by sending His own Son in the likeness of sinful flesh, on account of sin: He condemned sin in the flesh, that the righteous requirement of the law might be fulfilled in us who do not walk according to the flesh but according to the Spirit” (Rom. 8:3-4 NKJV).

God was willing to put Himself in our shoes — to become a human — in order to redeem the spirit of man. Through Jesus, our spirits can know God intimately.

“For all who are led by the Spirit of God are children of God. So you have not received a spirit that makes you fearful slaves. Instead, you received God’s Spirit when he adopted you as his own children. Now we call him, ‘Abba, Father.’ For his Spirit joins with our spirit to affirm that we are God’s children” (Rom. 8:14-16 NLT).

Because of Jesus, His Spirit joins with our spirit. We are one with God.

“But the person who is joined to the Lord is one spirit with him” (1 Cor. 6:17 NLT).

Like Paul, I battle my flesh. My body longs to feel. My body longs to taste. My body longs to see, hear, and smell. But I don’t want to live by my flesh. I want to live by my spirit.

“There is therefore now no condemnation to those who are in Christ Jesus, who do not walk according to the flesh, but according to the Spirit” (Rom. 8:1 NKJV).

Jesus Christ is greater than your flesh. He is stronger than your body. And He desires to be unified with your spirit.

In the Garden of Gethsemane, Jesus was praying to the Father shortly before His arrest. He took Peter, James, and John with Him. Jesus told His companions, “‘My soul is exceedingly sorrowful, even to death. Stay here and watch.’” (Mark 14:34 NKJV).

Jesus went to pray. Then, He returned to Peter, James, and John.

“Then He came and found them sleeping, and said to Peter, ‘Simon, are you sleeping? Could you not watch one hour? Watch and pray, lest you enter into temptation. The spirit indeed is willing, but the flesh is weak’” (V. 37-38 NKJV).

Here’s a perfect example of the battle between our flesh and spirit. Our flesh is tired, hungry, and lustful. But our spirit cries desperately for God. Rather than connecting with God through our spirit, we often yield to our flesh.

“Pray in the Spirit at all times and on every occasion. Stay alert and be persistent in your prayers for all believers everywhere” (Eph. 6:18 NLT).

Your spirit is made to be one with God’s Spirit. Don’t let your flesh get in the way.

Made to really know God

By Isaiah Pauley

Isaiah Pauley is a 2018 graduate of Wahama High School. He can be followed at www.isaiahpauley.com, or on Facebook at Isaiah Pauley Page.

