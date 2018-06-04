Reader responds to golf course revamp

Dear Editor,

Congratulations to Tom and Amy Creameens, family and friends for getting the Meigs County golf course and club house in outstanding condition for summer play and the recent Meigs Football tournament fundraiser. They have worked tirelessly to make the golf course a wonderful place of exercise and enjoyment for all age groups of Meigs County as well as the surrounding area. Children can also play for free. I encourage everyone to go out to the course to meet the friendly golf club staff and find out what they have to offer.

Marvin McKelvey

Portland