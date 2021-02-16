AEP boosts Southern athletics

AEP recently made a $5,000 donation to the Southern Local School District’s Athletic Department as part of a program to purchase AEDs for the school’s gyms. This is part of larger plan to improve and maintain the athletic program which is somewhat crippled financially due to the pandemic. Pictured here holding the AEP banner are (from left) Scott Wolfe, Grants Administrator and Fundraising Organizer; Tricia McNickle, Elementary Principal; Tony Deem, Superintendent;and Daniel Otto, High School Principal. As one of the largest electric energy companies in the U.S., AEP powers millions of homes and businesses, as well providing energy to Racine and Southern Local. Together, with its customers, AEP is redefining the future of energy and developing innovative solutions that power communities and improve lives. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, crowds at sporting events have been limited to parents, thus gate receipts have been practically non-existent and over time will put the athletic program in a financial bind. Southern wishes to thank the folks at AEP for their generous donation. Part of the fundraising plan includes getting AED defibrillators for all of the athletic facilities at Southern. Donations are still being sought as part of the athletic department campaign at Southern Local Athletics Donations, Attn: Scott Wolfe; 920 Elm Street, Racine, Ohio 45771. No donation is too small.

