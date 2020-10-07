Attorneys donate to help veterans

POMEROY — Local Attorneys Chris Tenoglia and Adam Salisbury made a donation in the amount of $2,500 to American Legion Post 39, in Pomeroy at a recent Legion meeting.

The firm of Tenoglia and Salisbury, located in Pomeory, represents people and their families who are stricken with mesothelioma and lung cancer. The donation was earmarked to assist Veterans with travel and meal expenses they might incur when traveling to and from the doctor for cancer treatment.

In commenting to Legion members present, Attorney Salisbury said, “our law firm has now been able to help many, many local families who have had a family member who was stricken with, or lost to, mesothelioma or lung cancer. Many of those who have been sick have also been Veterans.”

The money donated by the firm will go to any use the Legion members might designate to assist a veteran in need.

Attorney Chris Tenoglia went on to say, “there are many, many worthy churches and civic organizations that you can donate money to, but none of them would even exist if it were not for the brave men and women who have fought for this country to protect our freedoms and great American way of life. To give a little back to those who were willing to make the ultimate sacrifice for all of us is just a small thank you that Adam and I are very pleased to provide.”

