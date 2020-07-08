Wendy’s donates to local organizations

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Ray and Kim Blackburn, owners of Wendpark, which includes 11 Wendy’s locations throughout West Virginia and the Mid-Ohio Valley Region, have donated $110,000 to support local charities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The individual donations range from $1,500 to $15,000 and support a variety of charities, with a focus on organizations that help feed seniors and children. A total of 26 organizations were selected to receive donations based on employee recommendations.

“As we watched our communities during this time, it became very obvious that we have people struggling. We have many older adults and families who found themselves in situations where they could not get food. We knew we needed to help,” said Ray Blackburn, owner of Wendpark. “We decided to donate $10,000 per each of our 11 restaurants to help the local community.”

Four local organizations received donations from the Pomeroy location. Donations were as follows: Meigs Council on Aging ($4,000); Chester Volunteer Fire Department ($2,000); Middleport Volunteer Fire Department ($2,000); and Rutland Volunteer Fire Department ($2,000).

Ray and Kim Blackburn also provided bonuses to each crew member and restaurant manager to help them through this difficult time and thank them for their service during COVID-19. The bonuses totaled an additional $110,000.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been able to stay open and serve the community. Even though all dining rooms were closed, we did not have to lay off one employee. We kept everyone working,” said Kim Blackburn, co-owner of Wendpark. “If we didn’t need every crew member for service, we used them for extra cleaning and even designated a ‘sanitarian’ in each store.”

As Wendy’s franchise owners, Ray and Kim Blackburn are committed to upholding the values of the company’s founder, Dave Thomas, especially when it comes to giving back.

“Dave’s values are what Wendpark is built on. They guide our decision making,” continued Ray Blackburn. “I think he would be proud of what we’re doing here.”

About Wendpark, LLC

Ray Blackburn purchased Wendpark, LLC, in 1996 and began his franchise with five Wendy’s restaurant locations in Ohio. Today, Wendpark consists of 11 locations throughout West Virginia and the Mid-Ohio Valley Region. The company is built on the values of Wendy’s founder, Dave Thomas, which continues to guide its decision making today.