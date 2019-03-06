Williams nominated for OHA Health Care Worker of the Year

GALLIPOLIS — Fred Williams, ThB, MA, Phd, Director, Holzer Chaplaincy Department, was recently recognized as Holzer Health System nominee for Health Care Worker of the Year Award, sponsored by the Ohio Hospital Association (OHA).

The following is a summary of the nomination that was shared with the OHA: “Most times when people think of healthcare the first thought might not lead to a chaplain — but Holzer’s chaplain, simply doesn’t compare. He is affectionately called “Pastor Fred”, by patients and staff. Pastor Fred has spent his entire professional life in the Christian ministry, first serving as an educational pastor at First Baptist Church and as the administrator of Ohio Valley Christian School for 28 years. He joined Holzer Health System in 2009 to continue his support of our community as Director of Chaplaincy Services for the Health System. Over the past decade, Dr. Williams has tirelessly served our patient base and our staff in crisis, celebration, and consternation.

Pastor Fred represents healthcare inside the system and in the community with outreach, coordination of a volunteer chaplaincy program of services, an active member of his local parish and a constant contributor to Holzer Heritage Foundation and fundraising efforts. Pastor Fred makes himself available to the system 24 hours a day responding to calls from our local emergency departments to counsel and grieve with our friends and neighbors in the most trying of times. Never does Pastor Fred have a hesitation to respond with our Code Blue team, receive a page from ICU, respond to a fatal crash or simply pray for serenity in our garden of hope with a newly diagnosed cancer patient. It takes a special soul to understand and engage sorrow, anger, and misunderstanding on a daily basis and provide reassurance, patience, and understanding for all who may need a hand. Pastor Fred serves every patient, family and employee in need of a prescription of mental faith and comfort. He lives the system’s mission, “Friendly visits, excellent care every patient, every time” by embracing the entire community directly through his role as our chaplain.”

The Ohio Hospital Association will recognize Pastor Fred and other candidates from hospitals throughout the state for being named their facility’s Health Care Worker of the Year at a special dinner in Columbus, Ohio, on June 4 where several Ohio caregivers will be presented awards, including the Albert E. Dyckes Health Care Worker of the Year Award. OHA asked that nominee criteria include great leader qualities, goes beyond the call of duty, reflects the mission and values of the organization, and gives back to the community.

“I am overwhelmed at being chosen for this honor,” shared Pastor Fred. “My job is an affirmation that I am able to do what God planned for my life. This is my life’s mission, to merge God’s call to serve humanity and help others when it is needed most.”

Pastor Fred completed his college education at Piedmont Bible College/International University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and received his Masters and Doctorate from Bob Jones University, Greenville, South Carolina. He is the proud father to four sons, Andrew (Mandy) in Noblesville, Indiana, Nathan in Dayton, Ohio, Michael (Kellie) in Columbus, Ohio, and Christopher (Richelle) in Gallipolis, Ohio and the proud grandfather to Ben, Lily, Jack, and Leah.

“Holzer has a wonderful multi-disciplinary team, providing integrative care for our communities,” continued Pastor Fred. “We are a unique rural care complex providing a holistic approach to healing. I am blessed to be a part of the ‘Holzer family’ and delighted to represent our system at the upcoming OHA Albert E. Dyckes Healthcare Worker of the Year reception.”

Holzer is proud to have nominated Pastor Fred for this honor and ask our communities to congratulate him on this achievement.