State Rep visits Chamber Chatter

State Representative Jay Edwards (R-Neslonville) visited with local business representatives during last Friday’s Chamber Chatter at the Meigs County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism office in Pomeroy. CHamber Chatter is held each Friday at 8 a.m. at the office located at 238 West Main Street in Pomeroy.

