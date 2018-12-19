Uplift Fitness opens in Pomeroy

Uplift Fitness is now open in Pomeroy providing an option for a 24 hour fitness facility. Owned by Chase Jenkins, Uplift Fitness offers membership packages for students (age 14-17) and adults. The student membership, as well as one of the adult memberships allows for facility use during staffed hours, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to noon and 3-6 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., while other options provide for 24/7 access to the nearly 3,500 square foot facility on Main Street in Pomeroy. Day passes are available for those that want to try it out. Health and fitness educational resources are also available. For more information visit www.upliftfitnessohio.com or find them on Facebook. Pictured at Friday’s ribbon cutting are Tim and Susan Jenkins, Chase Jenkins and Madison Maynard.

