Holzer Plans Free Skin Screening

Holzer will be hosting a free skin cancer screening on Saturday, Sept. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Sycamore location in Gallipolis, Ohio.

The Holzer Graduate Medical Program, which includes Family Practice Residents, will offer free head-to-toe skin cancer screenings and targeted exams for specific concerns. Appointments and/or referrals are not necessary for this event. The screening is open to all communities we serve.

According to the American Cancer Society, skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States. In fact, more skin cancers are diagnosed in the US each year than all other cancers combined. The number of skin cancer cases has been increasing over the past few decades. Factors that provide an increased risk of skin cancer include a family history of skin cancer and excessive sun exposure.

Most skin cancers are caused by too much exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays. Most of this exposure comes from the sun, but some may come from man-made sources, such as indoor tanning beds and sun lamps. The good news is that you can do a lot to protect yourself and your family from UV rays, as well as to catch skin cancer early so that it can be treated effectively.

As shared by the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), protection from ultraviolet (UV) radiation is important all year round, not just during the summer. UV rays from the sun can reach you on cloudy and hazy days, as well as bright and sunny days. UV rays also reflect off of surfaces like water, cement, sand, and snow. Indoor tanning (using a tanning bed, booth, or sunlamp to get tan) exposes users to UV radiation.

The hours between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. are the most hazardous for UV exposure in the United States. CDC recommends easy options for protection from UV radiation:

· Stay in the shade, especially during midday hours.

· Wear clothing that covers your arms and legs.

· Wear a hat with a wide brim to shade your face, head, ears, and neck.

· Wear sunglasses that wrap around and block both UVA and UVB rays.

· Use sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of 15 or higher, and both UVA and UVB (broad spectrum) protection.

· Avoid indoor tanning.

Symptoms of skin cancer can include a sore that does not heal, changes in how an area feels, such as itching, tenderness, or pain, changes in the skin’s surface, such as oozing, bleeding, or dry/scaly patches, new or changing moles, and/or swelling or redness beyond the border of a mole.

For more information on the upcoming screening, please call Susan Cummons at (740) 446-5739.

Information provided by Holzer Health System.