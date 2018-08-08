A “sweet” new addition in Mason

Rita Cadle has recently opened her doors to her shop Rita Kays Sweets & Treats and This & That. The store is comprised of several sorts of items and snacks. The shop is open Tuesday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Rita Kays Sweets & Treats and This & That is located at 1619 2nd Street in Mason. For questions or concerns, contact Cadle at (304) 773-2503.

