Eastern Board of Ed. approves contracts

REEDSVILLE — The Eastern Local Board of Education met this week to approve contracts.

The board approved the minutes of the May 19 regular meeting and the June 11 special meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education.

Also approved were the financial reports for the month of May as submitted; final permanent appropriation resolution for fiscal year 2022; transfers from General Fund; temporary appropriation resolution for fiscal year 2023; and advances from General Fund.

The following pupil activity and supplemental contracts for the 2022-23 school year were approved, pending proper certification:

Supplemental Contracts: Jamie Atha, Freshman Class Advisor; Angie Weeks, Sophomore Class Advisor; Samantha Carroll, Senior Class Advisor; and Sam Thompson, National Honor Society Advisor.

Pupil Activity Contracts: Melisa Bable, Junior High Cheerleading Coach; Jezare’ Brooks, Archery Coordinator; Hope Kiger, Head Varsity Volleyball Coach; and Autumn Honaker, Assistant HS Cheerleading Advisor.

The board approved the recommendation of Principal Shawn Bush in hiring Kristen Dettwiller as the High School Student Council Advisor.

Christine Painter was hired on a one year certified contract, assigned to the High School Math Teacher for the 2022-23 school year at the appropriate salary schedule per the ELEA Negotiated Agreement.

Jenna Stoltzfus and Dezere Martin were hired as Summer School Teachers for the 2021-22 school year. Teachers will be used on an as needed basis determined by the building principals and will be paid per hours worked, retroactive to May 31.

Jenna Stoltzfus was hired on a one year certified contract, assigned to the 7th & 8th Grade ELA Teacher for the 2022-23 school year at the appropriate salary schedule per the ELEA Negotiated Agreement.

Renee Whitley was hired as Elementary ESY Tutor and Ray Houska as High School ESY Tutor during summer school that shall not exceed 5 hours per week per student, retroactive May 31.

The board approved amending board motion 60-2022 personnel changing Samantha Carroll from High School Yearbook Advisor to K-12 Yearbook Advisor.

The board approved a resolution to support the Accelerated Appalachian School Building Assistance Program.

The board approved the renewal for student accident insurance from Reed & Baur Insurance Agency for the 2022-23 school year.

The insurance proposal from SORSA, Schools of Ohio Risk Sharing Authority, for property, liability and fleet coverage for the period of July 1, through July 1, 2023, in the amount of $55,427.00 was approved.

The board approved the membership with Ohio Coalition for Equity & Adequacy of School Funding for $.50 per student for the 2022-23 Fiscal Year.

The board approved advertising to accept sealed bids for the sale of the following surplus equipment: 2001 Freightliner 72 passenger diesel bus; 2001 International 25 passenger handicap diesel bus; 2006 Freightliner 72 passenger diesel bus; 2007 International 72 passenger diesel bus; and 1000 gallon gasoline fuel tank with attached dike including pump.

The board approved advertising for the following quotes for the 2022-23 school year as listed: tires/tubes, diesel/fuel oil, and lubricants.

A three year contract with Roots Photography was approved for the 2022-23, 2023-24, and 2024-25 school year.

The board approved/denied open enrollment students for the 2022-23 school year.

The next regular meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education is set for Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. in the elementary library conference room.