Reliability Inspections LLC announces expansion in Meigs County

RACINE — Reliability Inspections LLC, in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and the Meigs County Economic Development Office, today announced an investment of over $145,000 in machinery, equipment, and training, creating three new jobs.

Reliability Inspections is a female-owned nondestructive technology/mechanical integrity inspection service provider with certified professional inspectors in multiple disciplines. The company and the inspectors of Reliability Inspections bring a wealth of field, code, and regulatory knowledge and experience and maintain nationally-accredited certifications.

“Reliability Inspections is becoming a more competitive company in the industry due to newly innovated inspection services and reporting skills. We provide a high quality of expertise and knowledge to the industry,” said BettyAnn Wolfe and Beth Maxon, the company’s owners. “We appreciate the support we have received from Meigs County, OhioSE, and JobsOhio as we expand our services across the US.”

This investment will allow the company to purchase two new testing machines to be able to offer additional testing services. JobsOhio supported the project with a $50,000 JobsOhio Inclusion Grant and Ohio Southeast Economic Development assisted the company with the grant process.

“Reliability Inspections is an excellent entrepreneurial success story for Southeast Ohio,” said OhioSE President Mike Jacoby. “BettyAnn and Beth have much to be proud of and have set the bar high for their industry. We and our partners at JobsOhio welcome the company’s continued growth in service and impact in Meigs County.”

The JobsOhio Inclusion Grant exists to provide financial support for eligible projects in designated distressed communities and/or for businesses owned by underrepresented populations across the state.

“We are thrilled with the growth of Reliability Inspections in Meigs County and grateful for the support of OhioSE on this project,” said Perry Varnadoe, Director of the Meigs County Economic Development Office. “The new jobs they will add as they grow are high wage positions that will serve to keep more of our young people at home in Southeastern Ohio.”