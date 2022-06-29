Southern FFA goes to officer retreat

RACINE — On June 13th-17th the Racine Southern FFA Chapter went on their officer retreat to Norfolk, Va.

The officer retreat’s purpose is to develop the Program of Activities (POA), which has everything we plan to do for the school year in a nice and neat format that is subject to change as the year progresses. The POA helps our members and the public know what we’re planning to do throughout the school year.

We use a website called AET, which has a calendar that lists all of the events we plan to do. Each officer was placed as the chair of 2-3 committees, which have events the committee takes care of. The officers were then asked to have goals for the events and ways to accomplish them.

One example is strawberry sales. We plan to make a $2,700 profit as one of our goals and to achieve this, the top seller will get a prize, which will create competition.

Feel free to check out our calendar of events on our website: http://racinesouthernffa.theaet.com/

The retreat was also a great opportunity for the officers to bond with each other because we did fun activities when we were not developing the POA. These fun activities included eating at several restaurants, visiting the Nauticus Museum, cooking meals together at our house, going to a local carnival, going to the beach, and the drive itself. The retreat was filled with laughs, smiles, and a great sense of positivity for the year ahead.

Submitted by Racine Southern FFA Reporter Braydon Essick.