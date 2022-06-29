Appalachian Plan signed into law

COLUMBUS — A $500 million plan to invest in Ohio’s Appalachian communities that was signed into law today is a historic opportunity for Southeast Ohio, State Representative Jay Edwards said.

“This plan is about investing locally and expanding opportunity in Ohio’s 32-county Appalachian region,” said Edwards (R-Nelsonville), who helped craft details of the package. “I wanted to make sure communities in our part of Ohio have a voice in the process and that resources are used to help people, not pay for bureaucracy. I think this plan accomplishes those goals and will have a positive impact.”

The plan is part of House Bill 377, which Governor Mike DeWine signed today.

The bill provides $500 million for a new Appalachian Community Grant Program, the goal of which is to invest in “sustainable, transformational projects in the Appalachian region of Ohio.”

The program will be administered by the Ohio Department of Development in consultation with local development districts. The program will provide grants for project planning as well as grants for implementation of a project.

Among other requirements, each grant proposal will address how infrastructure, workforce and/or healthcare are incorporated into the project.

Additionally, the bill directs the Department of Development to prioritize awarding grants for projects that have region-wide scale or impact, are evidence-based, includes a public-private partnership, are economically sustainable and will prove transformative to the region.

Edwards said the legislation builds on work lawmakers have done to help move Southeast Ohio forward, including school funding reform, investments in economic and workforce development, and securing state support for local projects in the region.

