Ohio EPA grants $965K for recycling, litter prevention to southeast Ohio

SOUTHEASTERN OHIO — Ohio EPA is awarding more than $965,000 this year in grants to 14 local governments, businesses, and nonprofit organizations throughout southeast Ohio to implement recycling, litter prevention, market development, and scrap tire recycling programs. Statewide, the Agency is issuing more than $5 million in grant funding to 89 recipients, with more than $3.2 million specifically for community and litter prevention grants.

Local governments and other entities use these grants for litter collection, education programming, and the disposal of scrap tires through amnesty collection events. All local cleanup efforts involve the work of volunteers and take place on public property. Some of these grants tie into a statewide litter campaign, A Little Litter is a Big Problem, announced by Governor Mike DeWine last year to prioritize and promote the conversation around litter in Ohio.

Projects approved for funding (rounded down to the nearest dollar) include:

Adams-Clermont Solid Waste District (Adams and Clermont counties): $13,200, Recycling containers and litter clean-up supplies;

Athens (Athens County): $4,339, Purchase surveillance cameras;

Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District (Athens and Hocking counties): $65,815, Tire amnesty events, purchase equipment for a Center for Hard to Recycle Materials;

Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State (Scioto County): $50,000, Purchase a box truck for recycling events;

Lawrence-Scioto County Solid Waste Management District: $15,735, Four tire amnesty events and scrap tire pick up from along roads;

Meigs County General Health District: $12,480, Scrap tire, litter collection, and recycling events;

Pike County Solid Waste District: $175,200, Equipment for site improvements to reduce labor and create holding capacity;

Rural Action (Athens County): $66,454, Purchase a vertical bailer, used forklift, shredder air filtration system, and other equipment;

Southeastern Ohio Joint Solid Waste Management District (Noble County): $300,000, Purchase rubber granulation machine, steel wire liberator, shredder, screening disc machine, and other equipment;

Stark-Tuscarawas-Wayne Joint Solid Waste Management District: $44,800, Outreach and education curriculum to help reduce recycling contamination;

The Guernsey County Community Development Corporation: $34,625, Purchase truck to start curbside recycling program;

Tri-County Career Center (Athens County): $20,837, Launch new recycling campaign to promote recycling;

Vinton County Health Department: $3,826, Two county-wide clean up days, roadside litter clean up, and outreach and education materials;

Zanesville (Muskingum County): $158,400, Purchase recycling collection truck;

Keep Ohio Beautiful (Statewide): $80,000, Litter collection and special venues.

Community and Litter Grants are available to local governments, parks or health departments, state colleges and universities, solid waste authorities, and nonprofit organizations or Keep America Beautiful communities to support and expand community recycling and litter prevention efforts. Market Development Grants assist businesses that purchase equipment and infrastructure for successful markets of recyclable materials and related products. Scrap Tire Grants provide financial assistance to Ohio’s businesses, communities, and nonprofits seeking to convert manufacturing operations into facilities that accept scrap tire material, expand tire processing, or use scrap tire material in construction projects or manufactured products. Academic Institution Grants are available to public and private K-12 schools, colleges, and universities for recycling efforts as well as outreach and education, recycling equipment, and conference sponsorships.

For additional information about the grant programs, contact Marie Barnett at Ohio EPA at [email protected], or online: www.recycleohio.gov.

Information provided by Ohio EPA.