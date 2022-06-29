Middleport Council discusses sewage system, projects

MIDDLEPORT — Middleport Village Council met in regular session on Monday at village hall where they discussed the sewage system and projects.

Present during the meeting were Mayor Fred Hoffman, council members Shawn Arnott, Brian Conde, Larry Byer, and Matt Lyons. Also present were Fiscal Officer Susan Baker, Assistant Fiscal Officer Margie Baker-Keilitz, Building Inspector Mike Hendrickson, Village Administrator Joe Powell , Chief Water Operator Andy Blank, and Village Attorney Richard Hedges.

Minutes of the June 13 meeting were approved, along with the finance report and payment of bills.

Hoffman said he would like to inform council of some still existing problems with the sewage system . He said there have been recurring problems ever since the sewer improvements were started by Joe Woodall during the Gerlach administration and that Hoffman had personally discussed this with the mayor and council during the past two administrations before he became mayor. Hoffman said he and several other residents along Main Street had raw sewage in their basements two times again this month. Hoffman felt many things had not been done properly since he had lived in the same house since 1962 and had no water problems until the sewer projects. Hoffman said he would like to thank Powell and Blank for their investigation into the latest problem and felt that they had resolved this problem. Hoffman asked Powell to describe what was wrong. Powell said two valves were closed at the Mill Street lift station allowing all the water to run in a different direction than normal and this was causing the Main Street sewers to back up. Powell said after these valves were opened, it appeared the flow was normal. Hoffman said this was one of the many problems that had been corrected on the sewage system and there were still probably more.

Hoffman said he had met with Mayors Anderson, Eblin, and Hill, of Pomeroy, Rutland and Racine, and all had agreed to apply in a joint application through OPWC for paving projects for 2023. The proposed amounts to be applied for by each community were: Pomeroy $50,000, Rutland $80,000, Racine $202,000, and Middleport $207,000, with these figures being subject to minor changes. Hoffman said Middleport’s project on the cooperative project would include paving Hobson Drive, guardrail on Hobson Drive, paving Railroad Street, milling and paving Pearl Street from Lincoln Street to Hartinger Parkway, and milling and paving of South Third from Hartinger to Ash Street. The mayor stressed the importance of good streets in attracting both individuals and businesses to the community and felt that yearly street projects were needed to catch up with the condition which our streets had deteriorated to.

Hoffman also said he would like to submit another separate application for Middleport of approximately $240,000, asking for half grant and half zero percent loan ($8,000 yearly payment). This will not score high enough to be funded but it can then be submitted under Small Government. Hoffman said Middleport tried one last year and did not get funded. This application would include Page Street and several other small streets to be selected in the area. Hoffman said he would probably have the documentation council will need to pass at the next meeting. Hoffman said they need to keep working on paving every year to get streets back in good shape.

Jim Hudson presented to council a list of items for information he is requesting concerning his recent turn down by council of adjustments and refunds which he had requested on past water bills.

Mary Wise presented to council a report on the fundraising project which she had led to raise funds for the July 4 fireworks display. She said she was very glad to report that the goal of $10,000 had been surpassed. She presented fans which had been put together by the Inclusions group that listed the donors for the project. She also presented a schedule for the organized July 4 festivities, which she, Conde, and Don Stivers had organized. She asked Conde to discuss the parade marshal. Conde said Fire Chief Jeff Darst had accepted the honor of being grand marshal of the parade. Conde discussed Darst’s dedication to the fire department and the village. Hoffman and council expressed their thanks to Darst for his years of service to the community and thanked Wise, Conde and Stivers for their efforts in organizing the July 4 activities.

Hoffman said half of the year has gone and still no contract with Salisbury Township for fire protection. Hoffman said Mayor Anderson of Pomeroy is in the same situation and does not like it either. According to Pomeroy, objections are to paying four times a year when they receive their tax settlement and putting another one-mill levy on the ballot. Middleport and Pomeroy each pay seven to eight mills for fire protection and Salisbury residents presently pay one mill. Hoffman said he needed council’s input but his thoughts were get a signed contract and pay or find someone else to provide protection for their residents. Hoffman also provided sheets from the county auditor showing their four receipt times in 2021. Council members expressed their concern on providing these services without a contract and suggested several alternatives such as billing per call. Baker said this had been a problem for several years with Salisbury and that payments previously had been going through the prosecutor’s office. Fire Chief Darst was present and was involved in the discussion and made several suggestions. After a lengthy discussion, it was agreed that Hoffman send a letter with the new proposed contract and give the township until July 31 to return the signed contract or other actions would be taken. Hoffman said, presently, Salisbury does not have a contract for fire protection from Middleport or Pomeroy.

Baker present resolutions to put a one-mill replacement fire levy and a three-mill renewal fire levy on the November ballot. Both resolutions were unanimously approved.

Hendrickson said a flood plain variance had been requested by Betsy Kearns on property on General Hartinger Parkway and the Appeals and Variance Committee had met on June 24 and approved the request. Hendrickson said Kearns was aware of this and council would need to approve this after Kearns purchases the property.

Andy Blank stated that the new SCADA system which controls the water wells etc. was progressing and should be completed in the near future.

Powell discussed some of the village projects and problems and felt things were going good. He said the village had really been picking up a lot of brush from residents around town and that it was really becoming quite time consuming. After a brief discussion, it was agreed that this service would be continued to village residents at no charge, but that trees and other work that is done through a contractor will not be picked up. Powell also said he had met with Hoffman, Blannk, and Conde recently to discuss a proposal to try to attract individuals to become water or sewer operators. He said they would like to offer individuals $13.50 per hour to start if they agreed to try to obtain their water or sewer license and then be raised to $20 an hour if they got their license. After a short discussion council agreed this was a good idea and could be tried as an incentive to employees.

Conde discussed improvements he is making to the village website. E-mails for council members on the website was discussed with council members agreeing to have their new village e-mails listed on the site. Hoffman thanked Conde for his work on the website.

Conde also gave council an update on the handicap playground. He said he was advised that the merry-go-round was an obsolete piece of equipment and there had been a lot of problems with it and it is no longer manufactured. Conde said the lady who purchased the equipment has been trying to send it back for a credit but has had no response from the company. Conde said the other three pieces were good to be installed but felt this should be done by a professional installer. Council agreed and Conde said he was awaiting an estimate to do this and it would probably be done in the fall. Conde also said the new piece of equipment for Hartinger Park was still on schedule to be installed around July 15.

Lyons asked Hendrickson if the funds that were allocated to the county for demolition were still available. Hendrickson said the process was moving slowly and he will keep council members updated on any progress. He said there are still quite a few properties that will hopefully be cleaned up with some of these funds.

Council adjourned with the next regular meeting scheduled for July 11.

Submitted by Middleport Mayor Fred Hoffman.