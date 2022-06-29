WV News buys OVP publications

OHIO VALLEY — WV News is excited about helping newspapers in Gallipolis and Pomeroy, Ohio, and Point Pleasant, W.Va., grow to better serve the communities along the Ohio River.

WV News acquired the three newspapers from AIM Media Midwest, effective July 1. With the transition of ownership, the first editions will be published July 5, WV News owner and President Brian Jarvis said.

“We are committed to being a high-quality news source through our print and digital platforms and see these three publications as an excellent chance to further expand our footprint,” Jarvis said.

“They go nicely with our other recent acquisitions, especially the Jackson County Herald and Star News,” Jarvis said. “We look forward to serving these communities along the Ohio River.”

Jarvis thanked AIM Media Midwest for making the publications available and for their professionalism during the transaction. He also thanked local staff members, whom he and Publisher Andy Kniceley have met with to discuss the future.

“We’re a locally owned company dedicated to community newspapers,” Jarvis said. “We have a great team in our organization and look forward to welcoming the journalists and advertising staff to our effort to help the communities we serve prosper.”

Kniceley also leads the company’s advertising and marketing efforts, which include a vast number of print publications and digital platforms.

“Our success comes from helping communities’ thrive,” Kniceley said. “Our advertising staff members are there to assist our clients with finding the best strategies to reach their customers.

“Our journalists provide the stories and local coverage that make our products appealing. We believe that content drives advertising.”

WV News Executive Editor John G. Miller oversees content development for all publications and websites, working with journalists in each of the communities that the company serves.

“Our goal is to be the go-to source for local news, sports and events coverage,” Miller said. “We value local news and emphasize it in all of our platforms. We also have developed a team of journalists that provide detailed coverage of key issues and look forward to providing expanded content to the Ohio River communities.”

WV News also recently purchased the Mineral County Tribune and News located near the state’s Eastern Panhandle, both from Gannett.

With its most recent purchases, WV News now owns newspapers in West Virginia, Maryland and Ohio, with its headquarters in Clarksburg, W.Va., where its production facility is located.

The company’s list of publications includes the flagship daily, The Exponent Telegram, and the Sunday edition known as WV News Sunday. It also has weekly publications in Bridgeport, Fairmont, Weston and Garrett County, Maryland, as well as twice weekly publications in Preston County (News & Journal), Mineral and Jackson.

The company’s news, advertising and production teams also produce West Virginia’s business publication, The State Journal, NCWV Life Magazine, Blue & Gold News Magazine and various other full-glossy products as part of The State Journal. They also produce multiple shoppers in the communities they serve and Your Bulletin Board, a classified advertising weekly that is distributed in much of the Mountain State through retail locations.

The company has a strong and growing digital network anchored by wvnews.com, and also featuring an online news site based in Morgantown, West Virginia, morgantownnews.com. Each of its print products also has an online presence.