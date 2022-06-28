Grand Jury returns 13 indictments

POMEROY — Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley recently announced that on June 15, 2022 the Meigs County Grand Jury returned 13 indictments. Those indicted include the following:

Chloee Beach, 23, of Middleport, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Courtney Dailey, 31, of Albany, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree, Possession of Drugs (Heroin), a felony of the fifth degree, and Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the fifth degree. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Brady Dorton, 27, of Albany, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl), and Possession of Drugs (Cocaine), a felony of the fifth degree. The Major Crimes Task Force investigated this matter.

Amy Davis, 43, of Ripley, W.Va., was indicted for two counts of Felonious Assault, each a felony of the first degree, and Obstructing Official Business, a felony of the fifth degree. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Stoney Day, 41, of Racine, was indicted for Escape, a felony of the third degree. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Terrance Glasser, 29, of Athens, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. The Major Crimes Task Force investigated this matter.

Denny Gleason, 30, of Middleport, was indicted for Having Weapons While Under Disability, a felony of the third degree. The Middleport Police Department investigated this matter.

Tabatha Haning, 52, of Pomeroy, was indicted for three counts of Trespass in a Permanent Habitation, each a felony of the fourth degree. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Dean Hill, 62, of Pomeroy, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Heroin), a felony of the fifth degree, and Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the fifth degree. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Hannah Jones, 36, of Racine, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

Jason Milliron, 41, of Middleport, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Heroin), a felony of the fifth degree, Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the fifth degree, and Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the fifth degree. The Major Crimes Task Force investigated this matter.

Lloyd Riffle, 40, of Rutland, was indicted for Trespass in a Permanent Habitation, a felony of the fourth degree, Disrupting Public Services, a felony of the fourth degree, Assault, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and Unlawful Restraint, a misdemeanor of the third degree. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Paul Wilson, 60, of Pomeroy, was indicted for three counts of Trespass in a Permanent Habitation, each a felony of the fourth degree. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

All cases will proceed in Meigs County Court of Common Pleas.

Information provided by Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James Stanley.