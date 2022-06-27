U.S. 33 westbound rest area closed for rebuilding

MEIGS COUNTY — The rest area located on U.S. 33 westbound in Meigs County has closed (as of Monday, June 27) so the building can be demolished and replaced with a new facility.

The current facility is 264 square feet. The new building will be 3,693 square feet and will include indoor vending, a family restroom, larger restroom capacity, and an outside covered porch and covered picnic area.

Additionally, the new facility will be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). It will feature ADA-compliant sidewalks from the truck to car parking areas, main entry ramps, restroom stalls, and main door openers.

Construction of the new facility is expected to be completed in April 2023.

“The planned improvements are a significant upgrade from the current facilities, which are outdated,” said State Representative Jay Edwards, who pushed for the upgrades. “I appreciate the ongoing commitment to this issue from ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks and the ODOT team and look forward to completion of this project.”

The U.S. 33 eastbound rest area in Meigs County will remain open during construction of the new westbound facility.

Information provided by Ohio Department of Transportation.