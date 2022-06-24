Meigs County Farmers Market is “branching out”

MEIGS COUNTY — After successfully establishing the Meigs County Farmers Market, board members took their first step into expanding access to fresh food by a establishing community garden at Mulberry Center last spring. The also Market partnered with Pomeroy Village in the planting of an apple orchard.
Now they are “branching out” into other communities. Market board members Dixie and Jim Hawthorne are spearheading the project, which involves the planting of fruit trees in Chester, a second location in Pomeroy, and one in Rutland, with plans to establish orchards in more areas around Meigs County.
The Chester Community Orchard is located beside the Angela Eason Memorial Ball Fields. The park was established by Nora and Bob Eason for their daughter Angela following her death as a lasting memory to her. Eason family members came out to help with the planting and dedication of the orchard that includes four apple, four peach and four pear trees.
Dixie said, “Can’t wait to see the kiddos playing ball up there picking fruit!”
The Pomeroy Community Orchard is located beside the Mulberry Community Center kitchen, and contains two apple, two peach and two pear trees.
The Rutland Community Orchard is scheduled to be planted Tuesday, June 28, at 6:30 p.m.
The definition of a community garden or orchard is gardeners working collectively to manage a garden or orchard for shared benefit.
“We welcome community involvement,” said Dixie. “Bring your shoves and come out for the planting, then later, enjoy the “fruits of your labor. These orchards are for everyone to enjoy and participate in.”
The orchard project was made possible by a gift from the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection’s Pastor Zorn and the congregation. The church is located in Cincinnati, and Dixie said this is the same group that funded the Mulberry Community Garden in 2021.
The Meigs County Farmers Market is a non-profit organization who derives their funds from grants and community support. Visit them on Facebook and their web site at www.meigscountyfarmersmarket.com. The 2022 Market is open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 7 thru Oct. 29.
Lorna Hart is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.