Meigs County Farmers Market is “branching out”

MEIGS COUNTY — After successfully establishing the Meigs County Farmers Market, board members took their first step into expanding access to fresh food by a establishing community garden at Mulberry Center last spring. The also Market partnered with Pomeroy Village in the planting of an apple orchard.

Now they are “branching out” into other communities. Market board members Dixie and Jim Hawthorne are spearheading the project, which involves the planting of fruit trees in Chester, a second location in Pomeroy, and one in Rutland, with plans to establish orchards in more areas around Meigs County.

The Chester Community Orchard is located beside the Angela Eason Memorial Ball Fields. The park was established by Nora and Bob Eason for their daughter Angela following her death as a lasting memory to her. Eason family members came out to help with the planting and dedication of the orchard that includes four apple, four peach and four pear trees.

Dixie said, “Can’t wait to see the kiddos playing ball up there picking fruit!”

The Pomeroy Community Orchard is located beside the Mulberry Community Center kitchen, and contains two apple, two peach and two pear trees.

The Rutland Community Orchard is scheduled to be planted Tuesday, June 28, at 6:30 p.m.

The definition of a community garden or orchard is gardeners working collectively to manage a garden or orchard for shared benefit.

“We welcome community involvement,” said Dixie. “Bring your shoves and come out for the planting, then later, enjoy the “fruits of your labor. These orchards are for everyone to enjoy and participate in.”

The orchard project was made possible by a gift from the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection’s Pastor Zorn and the congregation. The church is located in Cincinnati, and Dixie said this is the same group that funded the Mulberry Community Garden in 2021.

The Meigs County Farmers Market is a non-profit organization who derives their funds from grants and community support. Visit them on Facebook and their web site at www.meigscountyfarmersmarket.com. The 2022 Market is open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 7 thru Oct. 29.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Pear trees planted in the Meigs Community Orchards are already beginning to develop fruit. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/06/web1_Chester-Pears.jpg Pear trees planted in the Meigs Community Orchards are already beginning to develop fruit. Meigs County Farmer’s Market | Courtesy From left to right: Meigs County Farmers Market Board members Dixie Hawthorne and Jessica Broderick, are pictured with Eason family members Linda Warner, Susan Eason, Bostic Eason, Hey Eason, David Warner, Marisa Patterson, Amanda Sargent, and Will Sargent during the orchard planting at Chester. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/06/web1_Chester-Eason-Family-and-boardA.jpg From left to right: Meigs County Farmers Market Board members Dixie Hawthorne and Jessica Broderick, are pictured with Eason family members Linda Warner, Susan Eason, Bostic Eason, Hey Eason, David Warner, Marisa Patterson, Amanda Sargent, and Will Sargent during the orchard planting at Chester. Meigs County Farmer’s Market | Courtesy Meigs County Farmers Market volunteers Jessica Broderick and Dixie Hawthorne place a protective covering around the newly planted tree at the Community Orchard in Chester. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/06/web1_Chester-Jessica-and-DixieA.jpg Meigs County Farmers Market volunteers Jessica Broderick and Dixie Hawthorne place a protective covering around the newly planted tree at the Community Orchard in Chester. Meigs County Farmer’s Market | Courtesy Jessica Brodrick completes the planting of one of the fruit trees in Chester as Jim Hawthorne supervises her efforts. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/06/web1_Chester-Jessica-and-JimA.jpg Jessica Brodrick completes the planting of one of the fruit trees in Chester as Jim Hawthorne supervises her efforts. Meigs County Farmer’s Market | Courtesy The Community Orchard in Chester planted just outside the Angela Eason Memorial Ball Fields includes 12 fruit trees. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/06/web1_Chester-long-shot-of-orchardA.jpg The Community Orchard in Chester planted just outside the Angela Eason Memorial Ball Fields includes 12 fruit trees. Meigs County Farmer’s Market | Courtesy Meigs County Farmers Market board members Jessica Broderick and Jim and Dixie Hawthorne spearheaded the planting of the Community Orchards. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/06/web1_Chester-The-work-crew-Crop.jpg Meigs County Farmers Market board members Jessica Broderick and Jim and Dixie Hawthorne spearheaded the planting of the Community Orchards. Meigs County Farmer’s Market | Courtesy Volunteers added extra protection to the fruit trees planted at the Community Orchard beside the Mulberry Community Center in Pomeroy. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/06/web1_Mulberry-Peach-TreesA.jpg Volunteers added extra protection to the fruit trees planted at the Community Orchard beside the Mulberry Community Center in Pomeroy. Meigs County Farmer’s Market | Courtesy

By Lorna Hart [email protected]

Lorna Hart is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

