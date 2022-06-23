Meigs Pioneer and Historical Society receives donation

MIDDLEPORT — Home National Bank made their second installment of three pledges totaling $10,000 to the Meigs Historical Society and Museum. The donation was accepted by MCHS trustee Mary Cowdery, who expressed her thanks to HNB for the donation.

Randy Pierce, Executive Vice President of Home National Bank, presented the second check and said the funds will go towards renovation work and future needs of the Society .

“These donations are to help MCHS continue to carry out their efforts of development in their future projects and services to the community,” Pierce said. ”The Meigs County Historical Society and Museum is a true gem in the community, preserving our history for future generations. It’s our honor at HNB to work closely with the MCHS, and to help in whatever way we can to enable them to carry on its operations and purposes for not only the county, but for the entire Bend Area.”

Renovations to the Museum structures in Middleport have been ongoing since their move from the Pomeroy location.

Cowdery said, “We have accomplished a lot in the past few years, but we still have a lot to do to make this location a safe and permanent home to Meigs County’s history. HNB is a great example of community support that is needed for the Museum.”

Lorna Hart is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

