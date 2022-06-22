Boil advisory in parts of Meigs Co.

MEIGS COUNTY — Tuppers Plains-Chester Water District announced a boil advisory for June 22 through 4:30 p.m. June 24 for the following townships: Chester, Sutton, and Salisbury.

Beginning at the intersection of SR 7and Eagle RidgeRoad. This will include one address on SR 7, 34718 SR 7. Continuing South on Eagle Ridge Road to the address of 46520 Eagle Ridge Road. Includes TR 67, Frecker Road, Pine Grove Road, Young Road, 45026 Whipple Road, Vinegar Street, Resort Road to the address of 44826 Resort Road, Bailey Road, Court Street Road. From the intersection of US 33 and Morning Star to the address of 47065 Morning Star Road, Salser Road, Wessel Road,intersection of US 33 and Morning Starheading West on Morning Star, Roy Jones Road, Snowball Hill Road, Amberger Road, Yost Road, Forest Run Road, NeaseRoad, Minersville Road, Dutchtown Road, Welshtown Road.

This will affect 270 customers. The reason for this boil advisory is to repair a leak on the water main. When a boil advisory is in effect, we ask all who are impacted to boil their cooking and drinking water for five minutes before being consumed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.This boil advisory will be in effectuntil 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 24, unless notified otherwise .

For more information contact TuppersPlains-Chester Water District, 39561 Bar 30 Road Reedsville, by calling 740- 985-3315