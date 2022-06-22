Meigs High School celebrates student

POMEROY — Meigs High School senior Garrett Robert Howard, son of Gary and Robyn Howard, received his diploma from Meigs High School Principal Travis Abbott during a private commencement ceremony last month. The entire Meigs High School staff and family members of the graduate attended the ceremony and Meigs High School sophomore, Claire Howard, read the roll call. Garrett has been accepted as an intern at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital through an international organization, Project SEARCH, whose primary objective is to secure competitive employment for people with disabilities.

Meigs High School | Courtesy