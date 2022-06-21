Meigs Library kicks off summer programs

Meigs County District Public Library Summer Schedule:

June 24 - Inspirational Book Club, 10:30 a.m. at the Pomeroy Library. Read and discuss titles from the library’s Inspirational Fiction collection.

June 24 – Barker Farms Petting Zoo, Racine Library. Time subject to change based on weather. Please check the Library’s website and Facebook page, or call 740-992-5813 for updates.

June 27 – Book Club, Pomeroy Library at 6 p.m. Read and discuss “Tin Man” by Sarah Winman with the group.

June 28 – Acoustic Night at the Library, Pomeroy Library at 6 p.m. Informal jam session. Listeners welcome.

June 29 – Discovery Lab Jr. from the Ohio Valley Museum of Discovery, Pomeroy Library at 2 p.m.Hands-on, interactive STEAM activities for kids.

July 4 – All branches of the Meigs County District Public Library will be closed in observance of Independence Day.

July 8 – Columbus Zoo, Racine Library at 2 p.m., sponsored by Farmers Bank. Meet zoo ambassadors at the library!

July 11 – Cartoonist Jeff Nicholas, Pomeroy Library at 11 a.m.

July 12 – Acoustic Night at the Library, Pomeroy Library at 6 p.m. Informal jam session. Listeners welcome.

July 21 – Summer Reading Pool Party hosted by the Meigs Library at the Syracuse London Pool. Celebrate a summer of reading at the pool from 5 – 7 p.m..

July 26 - Acoustic Night at the Library, Pomeroy Library at 6 p.m. Informal jam session. Listeners welcome.

Needlework Network meets each Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Riverview Room at the Pomeroy Library. Knitters and all other fabric artists of all experience levels, or no experience, welcome.