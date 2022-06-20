Community Action Agency announces Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program

OHIO VALLEY — Gallia-Meigs Community Action Agency will be helping income-eligible Ohioans with the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program again this summer. The program runs from July 1 until Sept. 30. Eligible Ohioans can receive assistance with paying an electric bill and/or assistance paying for central air conditioning repairs if they are a homeowner.

Eligible households can receive up to $500 if they are a customer of a regulated utility, or $800 if they are a customer of unregulated utilities such as electric cooperatives and municipal utilities. In addition applicants may receive an air conditioning unit or fan if they have not received one in the last three years.

Ohioans must have a gross income at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify for assistance, for example, a family of four the annual income must be at or below $48,562.50.

To apply for the program, clients are required to schedule an appointment with Gallia-Meigs CAA by calling 740-444-4371. All appointments must be scheduled by our IVR system.

Clients need to bring copies of the following documents to their appointment: Their most recent energy bills, gas and electric bills if not total electric; a list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member; proof of U.S. citizenship, Social Security Card for all household members; proof of disability if applicable.

The Summer Crisis Program assists low-income households with an household member 60 years or older; if under 60 physician documentation must be provided that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health, have a disconnect notice, have been shut off, are trying to establish new service on their electric bill, or require air conditioning. Medical conditions can include such things as lung disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, or asthma. Forms are available at the agency office for clients to pick up to take to their doctor.

Ohioans enrolled in the Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus Program (PIPP) who meet the above criteria may be eligible for assistance towards their default PIPP payment, first PIPP payment, central air conditioning repairs,(homeowners only), or may receive an air conditioning unit and/or fan. Clients having just a current Pipp due are not eligible for assistance.

For more information about the features of the Summer Crisis Program and what is needed to apply, contact Gallia-Meigs CAA at 740-444-4400. To be connected to your local Energy Assistance provider visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov or call 800- 282-0880.