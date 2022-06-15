Commissioners appoint temporary treasurer

POMEROY — The Meigs County Commissioners met last week where they appointed a county Treasurer Pro Tempore.

Present during the meeting were President Jimmy Will, Vice President Shannon Miller, Commissioner Tim Ihle and Clerk Tonya Edwards. Also, present were Job and Family Services (JFS) Director Theresa Lavender, Commission Candidate Zach Manuel, EMS Director Ryan Hill, Mary Cowdery of the Meigs Historical Society and Mike Hendrickson, Middleport Code Inspector.

Commissioners to appointed Tonya Griffin as Treasurer Pro Tem to fill the vacancy due to the passing of the Treasurer Peggy Yost on June 2, until such time as the Republican Central Committee appoints and swears in the official replacement as treasurer.

Commissioners approved the motion to accept the previous week’s minutes.

Commissioners approved to release the mortgage for James and Phylis Spangler due to the principal sum of $2,522.10 being paid off in full.

Commissioners approved a motion to pay the second quarter installment of support funds for 2022 in the amount of $2,500 for April, May and June.

Cowdery presented an estimate to the commissioners for the Ford building at the Meigs County Historical Society from Pullins Excavating of $28,500. This amount is to save the front portion of the building only. She has been in contact with Hendrickson, hoping to get some assistance from the landbank money. Commissioner Will made her aware the landbank would probably want to take the building to the ground. Cowdery said she would take the information back to the board and let the commissioners know the boards decision quickly.

Commissioners approved to authorize the director of JFS to enter into contract with Taylor Ward under the terms and conditions set forth in said contract for FCFC Coordinator Services, effective July 1 through June 30, 2023.

The contract with Fishel Downey Albrecht and Riepenhoff LLP, who provide legal consulting services was approved to be extended.

The extension of the subgrant agreement with the Juvenile Diversion Program was approved.

Commissioners approved to authorize the JFS director to laterally transfer Raeline Petry to Service Coordinator-Early Intervention Program.

The director of JFS and Meigs County Public Transit Agency was authorized to employ Duward Stotts as a public transit driver.

Commissioners approved the director of JFS to extend the interagency agreements with the Meigs County Public Transit for the following transportation services: Food assistance employment and training, Medicaid non-emergency transportation, temporary assistance for needy families, Workforce Innovation and Opportunity act, Adult Protective Services, Social Services Block Grant, Benefit Bridge TANF, Benefit Bridge Non TANF, and Comprehensive Case Management and Employment programs.

Commissioners approved to extend the Sojourners Care Network contract to operate a supervised visitation/drop off center.

Commissioners approved to enter into a subgrant agreement with the Meigs County Department of Jobs and Family Services to serve as the Ohio Means Jobs (OMJ) Center Operators and Career Services Providers for Adult and Dislocated Workers and Youth Services Providers under Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) and Comprehensive Case Management and Employment Program (CCMEP).

The director of JFS was authorized to into a subgrant agreement with the Athens- Meigs Educational Service Center under the terms and conditions set forth in said subgrant agreement effective July 1, though June 30, 2023.

Commissioners entered into executive session at 10:38am to discuss purchase of property. No action was taken upon returning to regular session.

Will opened up discussion for the Middleport property offer by the Middleport Village. Will stated the title opinion for the property at 659 Pearl Street appeared good. This piece of property is near Job and Family Service and will be used for their facilities/resources. After much discussion Ihle made a motion to offer the Village of Middleport $40,000 for the piece of property. The motion was approved.

Commissioners approved a motion to adopt the Fair Housing Resolution.

After a recess, commissioners approved the week’s bills in the total amount of $715,067.87.