Meigs projects included in state capital budget bill

COLUMBUS — Several Meigs County projects are among those funded in the state’s new two-year state construction budget, State Representative Jay Edwards announced today.

The two-year state construction budget also includes $100 million for school safety grants, to help schools address safety needs, and funding for a wide range of educational, recreational and public safety initiatives across Ohio.

The bill was signed into law on Tuesday.

“The new state construction budget invests in local, regional and statewide priorities, including educational and workforce needs, safety and security, and more,” said Edwards (R-Nelsonville). “This is a good bill for our community and our state.”

Meigs County projects included in the bill are:

– $190,000 for the Racine Star Mill Park

– $150,000 for Square One Meigs

– $100,000 for the construction of a community skate park in Syracuse

– $75,000 for the design and construction of Phase 4 of the Middleport-Pomeroy Walking Path, which is in its final stage of the seven-plus mile path along the Ohio River. This phase will link the Pomeroy amphitheater with the Bridge of Honor

– $40,000 for new playground equipment at Hartinger Park and Diles Park in Middleport.

Other highlights of the bill include:

– $600 million for school building construction, renovation and repair through the state’s school facilities program

– $457 million for colleges and universities

– $400 million for the Public Works Commission to help communities with local road, bridge, water and sewer projects

– $587 million for state parks and nature preserves

– $50 million for the construction and renovation of county jails. Priority would be given to facilities with the greatest needs, as well as projects that would substantially improve the condition, safety and operational ability of the jail.

Information provided by State Rep. Jay Edwards.