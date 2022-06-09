Southern Board of Ed. approves agenda items

RACINE — The Southern Local Board of Education met recently to approve financial items and personnel.

Present during the meeting were Denny Evans, Brenda Johnson, Tom Woods, Dennis Teaford, and Ashli Peterman.

STORM Students of the Month were recognized during the meeting. Those students are Oliver Bender, 4th grade; and Ellie Stewart, third grade.

The board approved the minutes, bills, financial statement, bank reconciliation statement, and all checks for the month of April, 2022 (includes fund report, revenue report, appropriation report, and warrants issued).

The five-year forecast was approved as presented by the treasurer.

The board approved revised appropriations in the amount of $16,561,201.98 as presented by the Treasurer.

The board approved non-renewing all supplementals from the 2021-2022 school year.

The Negotiated Agreement with SLEA was approved as presented for the period July 1, 2022-June 30, 2025.

The treasurer was authorized to solicit bids for the 2022-2023 school year for fuel/oil.

Continued services for the agreed-upon procedures engagement with Rea & Associates for the cost report dates ending 2021, 2022, and 2023 were approved. These services examine the validity and accuracy of information contained within the Medicaid School Program cost report of the school.

The board approved a five-year eVAS/ePAS Service Agreement with Bonefish Systems. The services include an annual subscription and usage of the Electronic Vendor Audit System and Electronic Payroll Audit System. The annual cost is $3,339 for dual products.

The Professional Maintenance Agreement with Columbus Building Services, Inc. was approved in the amount of $26,184 for the period of July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.

The board accepted $200 from Holzer Health System for the Holzer Science Award.

A contracted service agreement with Applied Behavior Learning Center was approved to provide Applied Behavior Analysis services and Positive Behavior Supports for the 2022-2023 school year. The rates are as follows:

$75.00 hour for ABA consultation services and travel;

$42.00 hour for RBT ABA therapy services; and

$42.00 hour for RBT travel.

The following donations were accepted for student needs: $1,000 Elementary Principal Fund and $1,000 High School Principal Fund

The following transfers were approved: $50,000 to Severance, from General; $50,000.00 to Permanent Improvement, from General; and $30,000 to Maintenance, from General.

The following dock days and amounts were approved: Jodi Cummins for nine days $-1,134.00; Jodi Cummins for 8.75 days $-1,102.50; Pam Humphrey for five days $-630.00; Jordan Pickens for one day $-222.46.

The board accepted the resignation from working summer school from the following individuals: Jen Riffle, Rachel Allen, Bill Whitlock, and Jordan Pickens

The following individuals were hired to work summer school at the previously approved rates and dates: Stephanie Wood – Aide; Pam Humphrey – Cook; Elizabeth Kratzer – Teacher; Laurie Watts – Teacher; Evelyn Stanley – Teacher; Hannah Bailey – Teacher; and Rusty Fields – Teacher.

The following substitute teachers were hired for the 2021-22 school year as approved by the ESC: Hannah Bailey, Lora Blackhurst, Teresa Carr, Rusty Fields, Autumn Porter, Evelyn Stanley, Alicia Stewart, Philip Hoffman, Nathan Becker, Brian Taylor, Trinity Davidson, Emily Babbitt, David Kucsma, Julie Thoene, Austin Carr, Sabra Moore, Zachary Manuel, Jordan Fisher, and Evan White.

The following substitute aides were hired for the 2021-22 school year as approved by the ESC: Brittany Hill and Deanna Tucker.

Beth Bay was hired as Spring Fitness Center Coordinator. This is a supplemental contract.

The board accepted the resignation of Garrett Hall at the conclusion of his contract for the 2021-22 school year due to other employment.

The next meeting for the Southern Local Board of Education is set for June 27 at 6:30 p.m. in the Kathryn Hart Community Center.

