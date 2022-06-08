Meigs Board of Ed. approves personnel, finances

POMEROY — The Meigs Local Board of Education met recently to approve financial and personnel matters.

Present during the meeting were board members Ryan Mahr, Roger Abbott, Tony Hawk, Barbara Musser and Heather Hawley.

The following were approved based on recommendations from the treasurer: Donations in Memory of Philip R. Harrison Scoreboard Fund;

The May 2022 Five-Year Forecast update as required;

Participation in the Meta Solutions Cooperative Purchasing Program for the 2022-23 school year for bakery, food, and dairy;

Advertising and obtaining fuel bids for the 2022-23 school year; and

Voluntary student accident insurance with K & K Insurance for the 2022-23 school year.

The following personnel matters were approved, pending completion of all administrative requirements: Hire Michael Barnett as District Test Coordinator on a supplemental contract for the 2022-2023 school year;

Hire Matt Simpson as District Web Master on a supplemental contract for the 2022-2023 school year;

Hire Nathaniel Sisson as Intervention Specialist Teacher at Meigs High School, effective the 2022-2023 school year;

Hire Chandra Gard as a substitute custodian for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year and through summer months;

Hire Jeremy Hill as Head Boys Varsity Basketball Coach for the 2022-2023 season;

Hire David Tennant as Head Varsity Football Coach for the 2022 season;

Hire the following as Cheerleading Advisors for the 2022-2023 season: Megan Wolfe-MHS and Rainy Harrison-MMS.

Hire Heath Hudson as Varsity Girls Basketball Coach for the 2022-2023 season;

Hire Linda Harrison as the Summer REACH bus driver; and

Hire the following as substitute Summer REACH bus drivers: Bill Milliron & Kyle Russell.

The resignation of McKenzie Siders, Meigs Middle School, 8th Grade Math Teacher, was approved effective August 5, 2022.

The board approved to grant Meigs Local Librarians up to five extra days of extended service to prepare libraries for the 2022-2023 school year, per Article 7.4 of the current CBA; namely, Kimberly Wolfe, Kimberly Barrett, Betty Ann Wolfe, and Abby Rodriguez.

The board approve to grant extended days for Guidance Counselors for the 2022-2023 school year, per Article 7.4 of the current CBA; namely, Abby Harris, MHS, 40 days (20 before/20 after); Denise Arnold, MHS, 40 days (20 before/20 after); and Stacie Roach, MMS, 40 days (20 before/20 after).

Extended days were granted for Meigs High School Vocational-Agriculture Instructors for the 2022-2023 school year, per Article 7.4 of the current CBA; namely, Jennifer Dunn, 20 days (10 before/10 after); and Hannah Thompson, 15 days (10

before/5 after).

Extended days were granted for Mary Arnold, District Technology Teacher, for 10 days (5 before/5 after) for the 2022-2023 school year for the purpose of updating technology, per Article 7.4 of the current CBA.

The board approved to hire the following as summer-school bus drivers for the period of June 6 – July 1: Jackie McDaniel, Linda Harrison, William Milliron, Jayson Tillis, Kyle Russell, Michelle Shuler, Aja Collins, Gerry Lee, Kara Dunkle, Bill Johnson, and Ruth Marcum

The board hired the following as substitute summer-school bus drivers for the period of June 6 – July 1: Mike O’Neil and Jarrett Otworth.

The board approved to re-enter into a service agreement with the Meigs County General Health District to provide 40 hours annually of IT services, effective July 1 – June 30, 2023.

The board entered into executive session. No action was noted in the minutes upon reconvening.

The next meeting of the Meigs Local Board of Education is set for Tuesday, June 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the board office.