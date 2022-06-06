Honor Guard established to honor the fallen

GALLIPOLIS — Memorial Day is a specific day set aside to honor those who have died in service to the United States, but for many veterans organizations, any time one of their own has fallen is a time to give tribute, and remember their sacrifice.

The Gallipolis Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4464 Honor Guard is one such groups. Formed in 2011 with four members, the Honor Guard began holding ceremonies at local burials. As the group added members, it was given additional responsibilities. In 2019, they were given the honor of serving as the State of Ohio Honor Guard for the southeast region.

Their duties have expanded beyond their local area; the group travels to cemeteries in Kentucky and West Virginia to preform military services for their fallen comrades.

The Honor Guard’s commander, Bill Mangus, said he does not have an exact count of the rites they have conducted, but estimated it would be at least 1,000. The current guard is made up of 12 active members, all of whom are decorated veterans; eight served in Viet Nam, the other four in Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom, and in Afghanistan.

“The eight of us who served in Viet Nam are all 70 years old plus,” Mangus said.

He is very proud of what the Honor Guard has achieved, including becoming the first veterans organization to take an honor guard into the Ohio State Rotunda.

“We were there during the 131st General assembly, and we escorted the colors into the Rotunda,” Mangus said. “It was a moving experience.”

The Honor Guard, and Mangus as post commander, has received numerous awards and recognition.

“But we are more than just a group who preforms military rights,” Mangus said, “We are active in the community, with the schools, and we make sure no child in our county, or even in neighboring counties, goes without Christmas.”

He said their next project is to build a Gold Star Memorial to honor the legacy of every fallen hero. The title Gold Star was initiated during World War I to recognize a family member who lost a loved one in military service. Today, immediate family members receive a Gold Star from the Department of Defense in honor of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

According to the Woody Williams Foundation, “Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments are a tribute to Gold Star Families and Relatives who sacrificed a Loved One for our Freedom.”

The Foundation was established by Williams, a West Virgnia native, who received the Congressional Medal of Honor for his service in World War II, with an original goal to establish a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in his home state of West Virginia. After the monument’s completion, the Foundation began a mission to establish these monuments in as many communities as possible in all 50 states and U.S. territories. Currently there are 101 Gold Star Families Memorials, with more than 74 additional underway.

“A committee has already been established,” Mangus said in regard to the effort to build one in Gallipolis, “And I have had volunteers reaching out to join our efforts.”

Through the proceeds from a recent raffle held for the Honor Guards benefit, Post 4464 will be donating $5,000, and said it was their way of giving back to the community for their support.

“What better way to honor our fallen veterans and their families than by building this memorial,” Mangus said.

