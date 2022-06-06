Pool opening delayed

GALLIPOLIS —Those anticipating the opening of the Gallipolis City Pool have been awaiting news in the delay, but according to a spokesperson for the city, they should not have much longer to wait.

Although an exact date cannot be given at this time, they are hard at work to correct current difficulties that have caused the delay.

The spokesperson advised the opening date will be posted on their website as soon as it is confirmed, and that residents would find that information more quickly by visiting the website than by calling city offices. The spokesperson said additional information regarding the pool hours, fees and swimming lessons will be updated as well.

City of Gallipolis: http://www.cityofgallipolis.com, then select “Gallipolis City Pool” from the menu.

Residents eagerly await the 2022 opening of the Gallipolis City Pool. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/06/web1_Gallipolis-City-Pool-22.jpg Residents eagerly await the 2022 opening of the Gallipolis City Pool. Matthew Rogers | OVP