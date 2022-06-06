Grand jury returns 16 indictments

POMEROY — Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announced the Meigs County Grand Jury returned sixteen indictments in May. Those indicted include the following:

Terry Bell, 35, of Middleport, was indicted for Theft, a felony of the fourth degree. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Terri Carmichael, 64, of Racine, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Heroin), a felony of the fifth degree, and Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the fifth degree. The Major Crimes Task Force investigated this matter.

Cody Casteel, 27, of Pomeroy, was indicted for Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a felony of the third degree, Resisting Arrest, a felony of the fourth degree, and Aggravated Menacing, a misdemeanor of the first degree. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Mark Compson, 61, of Racine, was indicted for Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree, Trafficking in Drugs (Heroin), a felony of the second degree, Trafficking in Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the first degree, Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree, Possession of Drugs (Heroin), a felony of the second degree, and Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the first degree. The Major Crimes Task Force investigated this matter.

David Dexter, 40, of Cincinnati, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. The Major Crimes Task Force investigated this matter.

Tommie Freeman, 49, of Ravenswood, W.Va., was indicted for Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, and Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

Lalenya Hankla, 52, of Rutland, was indicted for Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree, Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree, Trafficking in Drugs (Diazepam), a felony of the fifth degree, Trafficking in Drugs (Clonazepam), a felony of the fifth degree, Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree, Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree, Possession of Drugs, Possession of Drugs (Clonazepam), a misdemeanor of the first degree, and Possession of Drugs (Diazepam), a misdemeanor of the first degree. The Major Crimes Task Force investigated this matter.

Darla Humphrey, 54, of Vienna, W.Va., was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

Darrin Johnston, 57, of Vinton, was indicted for Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fourth degree, Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the fifth degree, Trafficking in Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the fifth degree, Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree, and Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fourth degree. The Major Crimes Task Force investigated this matter.

Katelyn Loos, 30, of Racine, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Heroin), a felony of the fifth degree, Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the fifth degree, Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree, Trafficking in Drugs (Heroin), a felony of the fifth degree, Trafficking in Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the fifth degree, and Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fourth degree. The Major Crimes Task Force investigated this matter.

Byron Peaks, 56, of Racine, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Heroin), a felony of the second degree, Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the first degree, Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree, Trafficking in Drugs (Heroin), a felony of the second degree, Trafficking in Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the first degree, and Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree. The Major Crimes Task Force investigated this matter.

Joey Pridemore, 53, of Middleport, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree, and Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the fifth degree. The Major Crimes Task Force investigated this matter.

Michael Richmond, 34, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. The Major Crimes Task Force investigated this matter.

Christopher Shamblin, 39, of Circleville, was indicted for Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth degree. Shamblin is alleged to owe over $77,000 in child support. The Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services Child Support Enforcement Agency investigated this matter.

Paul Wilson, 60, of Pomeroy, was indicted for Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fourth degree, Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree, Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree, Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree, Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree, and Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree. The Major Crimes Task Force investigated this matter.

Keith Wright, 21, of Racine, was indicted for three counts of Vandalism, each a felony of the fifth degree. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

All cases will proceed in Meigs County Court of Common Pleas.