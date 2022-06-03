Meigs graduates 103

Meigs High School graduated 103 students on Friday, May 27th.

The Valedictorian of the Class of 2022 was Cameron Davis and the Salutatorian was Coulter Cleland.

Also in the top ten of the class were Alexis Medley, Caleb Burnem, Amara Barrett, Layne Stanley, Mallory Hawley, Kylan Stone, Gretchen Frontz, and Bostic Eason.

Graduates earning diplomas were:

Lindsey Adkins, Haley Ashburn, Abbie Barrett, Garis Batey, James Beach, Chase Belcher, Jaiden Bell, Richard Bennett, Sawyer Bratton, Cadan Broderick, Georgia Brown, Nicole Buckley, Kelly Burns, Mollee Buskirk, LeeAnn Call, Kayla Chapell, Stephon Chappell, Shelbe Cochran, Kenneth Cooke, Meredith Cremeans, Damion Dailey, Emilee Davis, Davey Denney, Andrew Dodson, Molly Eads, Cadence Eakins, Theron Eberts, Samantha Eblin, Kyan Edwards, Bethan Engle,

Jaret Fackler, Logan Fink, Lucas Finlaw, Hunter Fisher, Jadyn Floyd, Chase Garcia, Charles Gilkey, Kamerin Hagaman, Samantha Haggy, Kastle Hall, Mara Hall, Tia Harris, Jayda Hawkins, Garrett Howard, Kody Hubbard, Shelby Hudnall, Nathaniel Hysell, Tucker Ingles, Shawna Joseph, Jacob Leach, Jonathan Lee, Tipton Lee, Jozlynn Litchfield, Christopher Mahan, Corbin Martin, Lukkas Mays, Jacob McElroy, John Logan McGee, Chloerena McKinney, Wesley Metzger, Christopher Miles,

Layla Milliron, Jacob Musser, Alexis O’Brien, Hunter Partlow, Adam Pierce, Cadence Richards, Joclyn Robbins, Hailey Roberts, Morgan Roberts, Benjamin Robinette-Sawyer, Aaliyah Robinson, Aiden Roush, Breanna Rowley, Sky Rowley, Linda Ruiz, Chloe Runyon, Heaven Runyon, Rayleigh Sheets, Caleb Shuler, Morgan Smith, Baylee Spaun, Hannah Spencer, Arthur Tobin III, Cadence Vance, Donald “Trey” Vaughan III, Josie Ward, Matthew Will, Emalie Willis, Kadynce Wolfe, Jessica Workman, Brayden Young.

