230 new COVID cases reported… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since the publication of last week’s update, there were 230 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Friday.

Statistics reported on Friday, June 3:

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 118 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 21 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported 91 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 7,788 total cases (118 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, 413 hospitalizations (1 new) and 127 deaths. Of the 7,788 cases, 7,409 (27 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 1,542 cases (15 new), 13 hospitalizations (1 fewer)

20-29 —1,249 cases (14 new), 22 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

30-39 — 1,134 cases (15 new), 21 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 1,128 cases (14 new), 37 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

50-59 — 1,031 cases (15 new), 65 hospitalizations, 14 deaths

60-69 — 854 cases (24 new), 75 hospitalizations (1 new), 22 deaths

70-79 — 519 cases (8 new), 106 hospitalizations (1 new), 32 deaths

80-plus — 331 cases (13 new), 74 hospitalizations, 45 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 14,684 (49.10 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 13,560 (45.35 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 4,763 total cases (21 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, 243 hospitalizations (1 new) and 88 deaths. Of the 4,763 cases, 4,594 (24 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 917 cases (1 new), 11 hospitalizations

20-29 — 675 cases), 5 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 627 cases (2 new), 15 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 691 cases (4 new), 19 hospitalizations (1 new), 2 deaths

50-59 — 675 cases (5 new), 38 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

60-69 — 570 cases (5 new), 58 hospitalizations (1 new), 14 deaths

70-79 — 375 cases (3 new), 57 hospitalizations (1 new), 33 deaths

80-plus — 233 cases (1 new), 40 hospitalizations (1 new), 26 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 11,436 (49.92 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 10,526 (45.95 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 6,936 cases (91 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (6,414 confirmed cases, 522 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, and 94 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 48 active cases and 6,794 recovered cases in Mason County.

(Editor’s note: Case data includes both confirmed and probable cases.)

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 158 cases (5 new)

5-11 — 326 cases (2 new)

12-15 — 341 cases (3 new)

16-20 — 483 cases (4 new)

21-25 — 564 cases (11 new)

26-30 — 628 cases (4 new)

31-40 — 1,146 cases (14 new), 2 deaths

41-50 — 1,080 cases (26 new), 3 deaths

51-60 — 905 cases (7 new), 12 deaths

61-70 — 684 cases (8 new), 17 deaths

71+ — 621 cases (7 new), 60 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 6,023 (89 new);

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 4,992 (52 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 1,031 (37 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 76;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 7.

A total of 12,281 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 46.3 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 10,413 fully vaccinated or 39.3 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently green on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 34 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. There are 15 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant reported in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the update on Thursday from ODH, there have been 17,530 cases in the past seven days (21-day average of 18,871), 482 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 487), 34 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 32) and 29 new deaths (21-day average of 36) with 38,657 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: ODH now updates COVID-19 data once per week.)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,338,145 (62.78 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,812,443 (58.28 percent of the population).

As of June 2, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 23,763;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 1,273;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 68,584;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 4,733.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 518,061 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 812 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 91,973 “breakthrough” cases as of Friday with 886 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 6,974 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with three since the last update. There are 2,321 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 6,77 and a cumulative positivity rate of 8.14 percent.

Statewide, 1,132,638 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (63.2 percent of the population). A total of 54.6 percent of the population, 979,181 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham [email protected]

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.

