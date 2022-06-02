Memorial Day observed at Racine Veteran’s Memorial

RACINE — The Star-Spangled Banner played as the United States flag was raised to full staff by the American Legion Post 609 Honor Guard, then lowered to half-staff, in honor of those who died in service to their country during Memorial Day services in Racine. As the crowd solemnly looked on, members of the post, along with other current and former service members at the ceremony, saluted the flag, and their fallen comrades.

The Memorial Day tribute took place at the Racine Veterans Memorial and included a performance by the Southern Local Marching Band, under the direction of Chad Dobson. The band played the Star-Spangled Banner, a medley of military songs, and a single member preformed Tapps to conclude the ceremony.

John Westover, former 82nd Division U.S. Army stationed in Korea, was the guest speaker. Westover is currently pastor of the Antiquity Baptist Church in Racine.

A reception followed in typical hometown fashion with a cake and refreshments, giving those in attendance an opportunity to visit with the veterans who were present and to thank them for their service.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Southern Local Marching Band preformed during Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony at Racine. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/06/web1_IMG-8542.jpg Southern Local Marching Band preformed during Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony at Racine. Lorna Hart | OVP After the Memorial Day ceremony was complete, visitors paused at the Veterans Memorial site to read the names of those who have served in the military from the Racine area. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/06/web1_IMG-8548.jpg After the Memorial Day ceremony was complete, visitors paused at the Veterans Memorial site to read the names of those who have served in the military from the Racine area. Lorna Hart | OVP A single flag blew in the breeze at the entrance to the Racine Veterans Memorial. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/06/web1_IMG-8552.jpg A single flag blew in the breeze at the entrance to the Racine Veterans Memorial. Lorna Hart | OVP Former Army officer John Westover, pastor of the Antiquity Baptist Church, Racine, was guest speaker at Racine American Legion Post 609 Memorial Day Ceremony. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/06/web1_IMG-8553.jpg Former Army officer John Westover, pastor of the Antiquity Baptist Church, Racine, was guest speaker at Racine American Legion Post 609 Memorial Day Ceremony. Lorna Hart | OVP Members of American Legion Post 609 saluted the flag that had been lowered to half mask in honor of service members who have died in battle. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/06/web1_IMG-8544.jpg Members of American Legion Post 609 saluted the flag that had been lowered to half mask in honor of service members who have died in battle. Lorna Hart | OVP