RACO awards scholarships

RACINE — Over $24,000 in scholarships were awarded recently to the 2022 graduates of Southern Local High School during the annual Racine Community Organization (RACO) Banquet.

Students’ planned majors were diverse. The medical field included nursing, pre-med, and biology sciences. Several plan to major in the science of mathematics and electrical engineering, others in education, business, land surveying, and game design.

Parents, relatives, friends, and presenters looked proudly at the group of young graduates as they received the 2022 scholarships. The ceremony was preceded by a dinner provided by RACO.

Melanie Weese officiated the presentation of scholarships, and said, “There are lots of bright futures out there.”

Following are the names of the Scholarships, followed by the number of scholarships given, amount, and recipient:

Racine Community Organization (RACO) 11/$1,000 scholarships: Brook Crisp, University of Rio Grande; John T. Lisle, University of Rio Grande; Logan Greenlee, University of Rio Grande; Weston Smith, Ohio University; Lincoln Rose, University of Rio Grande; William Wickline, Washington State; Isaac McCarty, Ohio University; Rachel Jackson, Ohio University; Ellie Powell, Ohio University; Molly Hill, Ohio University, and Braxton Crisp, University of Rio Grande.

Jim Adams Memorial Scholarship, $500: Rachel Jackson.

Clarence and Ruth Bradford Memorial, $600: Logan Greenlee.

Racine Ingenuity, $500: Andy Doczi VI, Ohio University.

Vinas Lee Educational, 2/$1,000: Isaac McCarty; and Aiden Hill, Washington State.

Jean Alkire Memorial(Family), $300: Molly Hill.

Jean Alkire Memorial (Littlefield) 2/$250: Ann Titus, WVU Parkersburg; and Lillian Allen, University of Rio Grande.

Carl B. Weese Memorial, 2/$750: John T. Lisle; and Isabella Fisher, Ohio University.

Kathryn Hart Memorial 4/$500: Molly Hill; Lincoln Rose; McKenna Walker, Washington State; and William Wickline.

Frank and Delores Cleland Memorial, 2/$500: John T. Lisle, William Wickline.

Helping Hands Scholarship, $500: Logan Greenlee, University of Rio Grande.

Miss Suzanne Memorial, $300: Molly Hill.

Roy and Alice Adkins Educational, $500: Logan Greenlee.

Todd Grindstaff Memorial Scholarship, $300: Lincoln Rose.

Roscoe Mills Memorial Scholarship, $1,000: Kayla Evans, Hocking, Washington State.

Don and Susie Grueser Memorial Scholarship, 4/$500: Weston Smith, Lincoln Rose, William Wickline, and Molly Hill.

RACO Scholarship were presented to (left to right) Weston Smith, Ellie Powell, William Wickline, Molly Hill, Lincoln Rose, Brooke Crisp, Braxton Crisp, Rachel Jackson, John "Tanner" Lisle, and Isaac McCarty. Not pictured, Logan Greenlee. Recipients of additional scholarships presented during the banquet are pictured left to right: Isaac McCarty, Molly Hill, Aiden Hill, Brooke Crisp, Andy Doczi, Rachel Jackson, Braxton Crisp, McKenna Walker, John (Tanner) Lisle, Lillian Allen, William Wickline, Isabella Fisher, Lincoln Rose, Weston Smith, Hunter Person. Kayla Evans and Ann Titus are not pictured.