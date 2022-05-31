Posted on by

Middleport High School trophy case dedicated


Jeff Darst, builder, is pictured with committee members Don Stivers, John Blake, Margie Blake, Mary Wise, Eddie Crooks, and Judy Crooks.

Courtesy photos

John Blake explains additional memorabilia display area project.


Courtesy photos

Mayor Fred Hoffman is pictured with committee member Eddie Crooks.


Courtesy photos

MIDDLEPORT — A reception was held recently at the Middleport Village Hall for the dedication of the new Middleport High School Trophy Case.

Mary Wise, trophy committee member, explained the process of council approval, committee formation, locating a building and raising funds, which took place in 2021.

Committee member, John Blake, explained repair of trophies — some needing re-engraving. Blake also spoke of three areas in the Village Hall hallway, which will be made into display areas for additional Middleport High School memorabilia.

Mayor Fred Hoffman expressed his appreciation to the Village Council, trophy committee, and builder Jeff Darst. Cake decorated in orange and black was served to guests, committee members, mayor, and council members.

Submitted by Jennifer Harrison.

