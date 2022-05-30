Bikers ride in the 37th Annual Meigs Memorial Run

POMEROY — Bikers filled the Pomeroy Levee parking lot this weekend for the 37th Annual Meigs Memorial Run. The event is considered the largest motorcycle event in Southeastern Ohio.

The festival atmosphere brings motorcycle enthusiasts from across the area together for this event that begins with a bike blessing on Friday evening and culminates on Sunday with a Memorial Run parade through Meigs County.

The weather was perfect when kick stands went up at 1 p.m. as the group left the Pomeroy parking. This year it was estimated that over 500 bikes took part in the parade.

The weekend was filled with activities that included music, food, and games. Proceeds go to purchase Christmas gifts for underprivileged children that live in Meigs County. In 2021 the group shopped for 160 children.

The Memorial Run weekend began on Friday evening with a bike blessing held by the Meigs County Chapter of the Christian Motorcyclists Association (CMA). Pomeroy was filled with motorcycles this weekend as bikers gathered for the 37th Annual Memorial Run. The Memorial Run parade passed through the Rutland area on Sunday afternoon. Over 500 motorcycles took part in the 37th Annual Meigs Memorial Run weekend parade ride on Sunday.