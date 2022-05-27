Memorial Day observances in Pomeroy

POMEROY — Memorial Day is a day to honor those who have died while serving in all branches of the United States military. In keeping with the belief of the importance of their sacrifices, American Legion Post 39 and Auxiliary of Pomeroy will hold a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 30 at 11:30 a.m. on the Pomeroy Levy.

The program will include guest speaker First Class SGT. Joseph Marcinko. The Southern Local Marching Band under the direction of Chad Dobson will preform, Vicki Griffin will present a history of poppy fields and JoAnn Newstrome will read the poem “In Flander’s Field.”

Post 39 also holds tributes that include a prayer, gun salute, and the playing of “Taps” at several local cemeteries before and after the ceremony on the Levy. This year they will include Rocksprings Cemetery at 9:30 a.m., Sacred Hart Cemetery at 10 a.m., The Bridge of Honor Flags at 10:30 a.m., Meigs Memorial Gardens at 1:30 p.m., Chester Cemetery at 2 p.m., and Hemlock Grove at 2:30.

The ceremony at Chester Cemetery will include the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Southern Local Marching Band.

Memorial Day, originally called Decoration Day and observed on May 30, began after the Civil War as a way of honoring those who died in the conflict. In 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act which established Memorial Day as the last Monday in May. The same law also declared Memorial Day a federal holiday, and went into effect in 1971.

Today Americans observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries and memorials, and by attending ceremonies and parades. The wearing of a red poppy in remembrance of those fallen in war became part of the tradition after World War I.

American legion Post 39 and Auxiliary encourages everyone to attend one or more of these services to honor the men and women who have given their lives in service to the United States.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

A ceremony at Hemlock Grove Cemetery by Post 39 included a gun salute. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/05/web1_IMG-2980.jpg A ceremony at Hemlock Grove Cemetery by Post 39 included a gun salute. Lorna Hart | OVP American Legion Post 39 held a tribute to the fallen at Meigs Memorial Gardens on Memorial Day 2021. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/05/web1_IMG-5050.jpg American Legion Post 39 held a tribute to the fallen at Meigs Memorial Gardens on Memorial Day 2021. Lorna Hart | OVP