Eastern Board of Ed. approves personnel

REEDSVILLE — The Eastern Local Board of Education meet last week to approve personnel matters.

The board approved the previous meeting minutes and financial reports for the month of April.

The board approved the final five-year forecast and notes for fiscal year 2022 as submitted by the treasurer for submission to the Ohio Department of Education.

The following pupil activity and supplemental contracts for the 2022-23 school year were approved pending proper certification: Supplemental Contracts: Samantha Carroll, High School Yearbook Advisor; Pupil Activity Contracts: Tom Parker, Jr. High Head Football Coach; and Justin Gilmore, Jr. High Assistant Football Coach.

The board approved the job description for Assistant Principal/Dean of Students and Athletic Director.

An amendment to the administrative salary schedule for FY23 through Fy24 was approved. This amendment includes a column for an Assistant Principal.

The Memorandum of Understanding entered into by and between the Eastern Local Board of Education and the Eastern Local Education Association OEA/NEA-Local, regarding the removing the supplemental contract for athletic director from the contract and adding those duties to an administrative position, was approved.

Carrie Towne as a Certified Substitute for the 2021-22 school year was approved, pending proper certification.

The following list of substitutes approved for reasonable assurance of work on May 19, pending proper certification include: Certified: Tammy Bable, Nathan Becker, John Bell, Jeryl Bowie, Pam Douthitt, Kenneth Green, Alia Hayes, Jennifer Huffman, Jenna Kasler, Taylor Martin, Sabra Moore, Michael Scyoc, Jack Sigman, Catherine Simpson, Hallie Simpson, Brian Taylor, Richard Wilson, Cody Wise. Classified: Jeryl Bowie, Larry Cowdery, Randy Davis, Angela DeFreitas, Jennifer Huffman, Shilo Little, Kimberlee Marcinko, Debra Putman, Greg Satterfield, and Catherine Simpson

The resignation of Trenton Thacker, 5-12 Music Teacher was accepted, effective Aug. 10.

The resignation of Katherine Ihling, Color Guard Coach and Fifth and Sixth Grade Science Teacher, was accepted, effective Aug. 10.

The following were hired on a one year certified contract for the 2022-23 school year at the appropriate salary schedule per the ELEA Negotiated Agreement: Justin Morgenstern, assigned to Sixth Grade English Language Arts Teacher; Deanna Crum-Wasserman, assigned to Intervention Specialist; and Hayden Frey, assigned to 5-12 Vocal and Instrumental Instructor and Band Director.

Garret Hall was hired on a two year administrative contract as the Assistant Principal/Athletic Director.

The board approved an amendment to the Superintendent contract effective Aug. 1.

Joseph Barnhart was approved as a School Resource Officer for the 2022-23 school year, at a rate of $26.00 per hour, not to exceed 4 hours a day.

The following were approved as Summer School Teachers for the 2021-22 school year: (Teachers will be used on an as needed basis determined by the building principals and will be paid per hours worked) High School: Bill Salyer; and Elementary: Chris Wilson.

The following were approved for one year certified contracts: Samantha Carroll, Raymond Houska, Christy Blackwood, and Tiffany Jenkins.

The following were approved for three year certified contracts: Tyler Brothers and Todd Bean.

The following were approved for five year certified contracts: Sharon Logan, Sara Will, and Mary Ann Moore.

The following were approved for two year classified contracts: Jacob Bennett, Joe Barnhart, Michael Taylor, Carmel Evans, Stacy Marcinko, Stephanie Buckley, Lyle Moon, Jody Goeglein, Holli Bartlett, and Frances Harrison.

The following were approved for three year administrative contracts: Steve Scarberry and Brian Collins.

The board approved the agreement with Memorial Health System for Athletic Training Services for the 2022-23 school year, beginning August 2022 through May 2023 in the amount of $15,000.

The board approved a service agreement to provide core services between META Solutions and Eastern Local Schools for the 2022-23 school year at a rate of $12,229.17. Core services shall include fiscal support for state software, SIS support, EMIS support, and purchasing co-op membership.

The board approved the following award changes for the Eastern Local Board of Education Scholarship: Student pursuing a four year degree – $550 per year for four years. Student pursuing a four year degree – $450 per year for four years. Student pursuing a four year degree – $425 per year for four years. Student pursuing a two year degree – $350 per year for two years.

The next meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education is set for Monday, June 27 at 6:30 p.m. in the elementary library conference room.