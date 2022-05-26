Third arrest made in murder case

POMEROY, Ohio — Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood and Meigs County Prosecutor James Stanley reported that on Wednesday, May 25, the Major Crimes Task Force obtained an arrest warrant for Richard K. Walker Jr, 20, of South Charleston, W.Va., in connection with the murder of Kane Roush that occurred on April 4, 2021.

Walker was taken into custody in South Charleston late Wednesday afternoon, according to a press release from the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard K. Walker Jr. has been charged with Murder, a felony of the first degree and he is currently being housed in West Virginia awaiting extradition back to Ohio, according to the press release. Walker is the third individual identified in the Pomeroy homicide from Easter Sunday in 2021.

Sheriff Wood would like to thank the South Charleston Police Department, The Charleston Police Department, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for their recent assistance in the arrests of Keontae Nelson and Richard Walker Jr.

The Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, Meigs, and Athens County Major Crimes Task Force is part of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Organized Crime Investigation Commission and is comprised of representatives of the Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, Meigs, and Athens County Sheriff’s Offices; the Marietta, Belpre, Middleport, and McConnelsville Police Departments; the Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, Meigs, and Athens County Prosecutor’s Offices; and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Richard K. Walker Jr https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/05/web1_walker-mug.jpg Richard K. Walker Jr