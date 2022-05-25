Southern FFA attends commission meeting

POMEROY — The Racine Southern FFA Chapter was able to attend the Meigs County Commissioners last week meeting and inform them about our Program Of Activities (POA), which has all of the events and fundraisers we plan to do throughout the year.

Each officer picked one thing the chapter did during the school year and explained it through a brief, but detailed description of the event.

After telling the commissioners about the chapter and what FFA members have done, they took a picture together and sat down for the remainder of the meeting. At the end of the meeting the commissioners explained their duties and responsibilities to the officer team.

It was overall a great learning experience for the officers and commissioners because both were able to learn several things from each other. Our own officer team will be able to bring these things back to our chapter meetings. FFA Chapter is already working on plans to attend a meeting next school year.

Submitted by Braydon Essick, Southern FFA Reporter.