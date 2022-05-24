POMEROY — Clarence E. Hayman, 88, of Pomeroy, passed away, at 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at his residence.

Born September 25, 1933, in Long Bottom he was the son of the late Harry Alfred and Garnet Polk Hayman. He was a member of the Ash Street Baptist Church, of Middleport, the Pomeroy Eagles Lodge #2171, and the Racine Gun Club. He was a retired construction worker.

He is survived by his children, Violet (Dave Dubbs) Hayman, of Guysville, Kathleen (Craig) Dougan, of Albany, Valerie Large, of Mason, W.Va., Lisa (Robert) Johnson, of Middleport, June (Andrew) Schoolcraft, of Racine, and Clarence Hayman Jr., of Columbus; seventeen grandchildren; twenty-eight great-grandchildren; brother, James (Jean) Hayman, of Long Bottom; sister, Kathleen (Sam) Speckman, of Tuppers Plains; his best friend, Red Harris; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Lewis Hayman; a daughter, Jean Hayman; a son, Paul Spencer; two great-grandchildren, Maddison Hunnell, and Paul Spencer, Jr.; sisters, Carol Triplett, Grace Keen, and June Fieldman; brothers, Lawrence, Roger, Jerry, Hubert, and Harry Martin Hayman.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Pomeroy, with Rev. Mark Morrow officiating. Interment followed in they Hayman Cemetery.