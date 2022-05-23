Southern graduates 56

RACINE — Southern High School graduated 56 students on Sunday.

Lincoln Rose was awarded valedictorian of the class and Ellie Powell was the salutatorian. Rounding out the top ten were John Tanner Lisle, Logan Greenlee, Weston Smith, Isaac McCarty, Jacelynn Northup, Brooke Crisp, Hunter Person and Bradley Reitmire.

Receiving honors diplomas were Brooke Crips, Jonah Diddle, Rachel Jackson, Brayden Kingery, John Tanner Lisle, Isaac McCarty, Jacelyn Northup, Ellie Powell, Lincoln Rose, Alexandria Shular, Garrett Smith, Weston Smith and Skylar VanMeter.

The following graduates were recognized during Sunday’s ceremony: (in order of the above photo) Row 1: McKenna Kerri Elizabeth Walker, Kelly Elizabeth Shaver, Cassidy Jo Roderus, Layla Nicole McCollister; Row 2: Logan Danielle Greenlee, Ella Marie Cooper, Lillian Grace Allen, Diamond Danea Call, Isabella Marin Fisher, Molly Ann Hill, Krissi Fay-Lynn Vance, Kayla Michelle Evans;

Row 3: Alexandria Nicole Shuler, Natalie Ann Porter, harley Denise Hubbard, Candice Renee Miller, Rachel Noel Jackson, Kelsey Jaden Lewis, Emma Elizabeth Grace Klein, Cassandra Nichole Durham, Tallulah Mae Dunfee, Alivia Dawn Jemerison; Row 4: Garrett Alan Clyde Smith, Florance Arvella Klein, Brook Ann Crisp, Anna Marie Titus, Ellie Mauree Powell, Amy Lynn Marr, Jacelynn Grace Northup, Skyler Ann VanMeter, Jonah Blake Diddle, Brayden Zayne Kingery;

Row 5: Hunter Lee Edwin Person, Isaac Jacob McCarty, John Tannner Lisle, Garrison Cade Anderson, William James Wickline, Braxton Ray Crisp, Aiden Michael Hill, Lincoln Miquel Rose, Andy Oliver Doczi VI, Ryan Scott Casto, Blake Zander Shain; Row 6: Dalton Tyler Ervin, Nicholas Aguilar, Gage Douglas Stover, Logan Christopher Hensler, Dylan Cole Lyons, Zachary Corey Lane, Elmer Benjamin “BJ” Parsons IV, Bradley William Reitmire, Kyle Race Bailey, Mitchel Shane Evans, Weston Lee Ryder Smith, Tycen Aaron Toops, and Jacob William Rice.

Editor’s note: Southern High School’s senior awards will run in upcoming editions of The Daily Sentinel.

Fifty-six students graduated from Southern High School on Sunday. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/05/web1_southern-grads.jpg Fifty-six students graduated from Southern High School on Sunday. Southern High School | Courtesy