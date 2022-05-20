Sheriff’s office participates in enforcement program

POMEROY — Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood announced the enforcement results of the sheriff’s office’s participation in April’s Distracted Driving Month.

This enforcement program is part of Summer Holiday Enforcement Program grant through the Ohio Traffic Safety Office. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office received a grant of $12,715.94 for 350 overtime hours to conduct High Visibility Enforcement activities in areas of Meigs County in an effort to reduce fatal crashes.

In April’s Distracted Driving enforcement efforts, deputies worked 28 hours of overtime with the following results. Deputies issued 11 citations for speed, two citations for distracted driving, one citation for no operator’s license, and one felony arrest. Deputies made a total of 22 traffic stops and drove a total of 381 miles during the enforcement activity.

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office will also be participating in the National Click it or Ticket campaign starting May 23 to June 5. The Click it or Ticket campaign focuses on educating drivers and passengers on the importance of buckling up and always wearing a seat belt. This campaign aims at enforcing seat-belt use to help keep travelers safe as they drive to their summer destinations. Deputies will be focused on enforcing Ohio’s restraint laws during this campaign in an effort to reduce fatal crashes in Meigs County.

Information provided by Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.