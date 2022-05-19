Commissioners approve finance items

POMEROY — The Meigs County Commissioners met in regular session last week to approve financial matters.

Present during the meeting were President Jimmy Will, Vice President Shannon Miller, Commissioner Tim Ihle and Clerk Tonya Edwards. Also present was Theresa Lavender, Job and Family Services (JFS) Director.

Commissioners accepted the previous week’s minutes. Commissioners also approved this week’s bills in the total amount of $406,011.88.

An appropriation in the amount of $78,136.85 into courthouse capital was approved.

Another appropriation for $200.00 into supplies was approved.

Commissioner approved to authorize the renewal resolution for the ODOT CY 2023. The resolution authorizes ODOT to make grants for a public transportation program.

Ihle acknowledged the verbal resignation of Coleen Murphy Smith due to retirement. Commissioners accepted to refer to JFS Workforce to hold interviews for the open position of dog warden.

Commissioners meet weekly on Thursday mornings at the Meigs County Courthouse.