Southern FFA helps with Ag Day

POMEROY — Last week, Meigs County Ag Day was held at the Meigs County Fairgrounds in Pomeroy.

Ag Day was put together by the Athens-Meigs Farm Bureau and people in Meigs County who are in the agricultural field. Ag Day was created to teach youth about FFA through fun, and interactive activities.

Fourth graders from Southern, Meigs and Eastern were in attendance at this event. There were 13 different stations that the groups walked around to throughout the day.

Southern FFA helped to make this day successful by putting their plan of action into place to create a successful day of teaching youth about agriculture. Several members of Southern FFA were assigned to be tour guides for the youth groups. Stations were set up throughout the fairgrounds, each with their own lesson to be learned. Examples included soil and water conservation, honey bees, the beef industry, Meigs FFA with a petting zoo, Meigs County Extension and equine, just to name a few. Other members from Southern were in charge of making ice cream and to teach youth about the dairy industry.

Several of the kids said the ice cream was fantastic and that Racine Southern FFA station was their favorite station. Overall, Ag Day with the youth was a tremendous success, with sparks of interest being lit, lessons learned, and questions answered.

Submitted by Braydon Essick, 2022-23 Racine Southern FFA Reporter.