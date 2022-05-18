Meigs Board of Ed. approves personnel

POMEROY — The Meigs Local Board of Education meet last week to approve personnel.

Present during the meeting were board members Ryan Mahr, Roger Abbott, Tony Hawk, Barbara Musser, and Heather Hawley.

Minutes from the previous meeting were approved as submitted.

Donations were accepted in Memory of Phillip Harrison for the Scoreboard Fund from Front Paige Outfitters, Billy and Janet Willimason and Brady Colburn.

Donations were accepted in Memory of Judy McCarthy Memorial Scholarship Fund from Little, Sheets, & Barr LLP, Buckeye Iron Works, Rio Bravo, Inc., P.S. Just Hair, LLC, Fox’s Pizza Den of Meigs County, Inc., King Builders Supply, Inc., Scott & Pamela Trussell, and Peoples Bank.

A donation for the FFA Chapter was accepted from Sunrise Cooperative in the amount of $100.

A purchased service agreement was approved with Jarod Koenig and Raymond Lawson for summer tech support help under the direction of Matt Simpson.

In finance matters, the financial reports for the month of April 2022 were approved as submitted; bills for the month of April were approved and the exempt and administrative salary schedules for the 2022-23 school year were approved.

The board entered into an HVAC maintenance agreement with Columbus Building Services, Inc. (CBSI) for FY 2023.

Kerry Allen was hired as a substitute custodian for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year, pending completion of all administrative requirements.

The board approved a FMLA request.

The board approved a tentative list of 2022 Meigs High School seniors for graduation, pending completion of all local and state academic requirements.

Jennifer Richmond was hired as secretary to the superintendent on a one-year contract, retroactive to February 23.

The following were hired as summer-school teachers at Meigs High School the for the period of June 6-July 1: Courtney Irvin, Richelle Jones, Justin May, Donna Wolf, Dylan Haynes, Jackie Ortman, Kathy Sargent, Jennifer Henson, Chris Saber, Mark Griffin, Dave Barr, and Teresa Williams.

The following were hired as summer-school teachers at Meigs Middle School for the period of June 6-July 1: Noel Jeffers, Derek Miller, Stacie Scarberry, Lea Ann King, Lindsey Doudna, Amanda Newsome, Pam White, Josh Eddy, Calee Pickens, Elizabeth Massie, Trystan Peyton, Kelly Drummer, and Tonya McKee.

The following were hired as summer-school teachers at Meigs Intermediate School for the period of June 6-July 1: Melissa Morris, Abby Rodriquez, Linzie Causey, Heidi DeLong, Nicki Eddy, Lindsay Patterson, Tatyana Price, and Evan White.

The following were hired as summer-school teachers at Meigs Primary School for the period of June 6-July 1: Missy Howard, Penny Ramsburg, Sarah Lee, Kristin Bowles, Danielle Eberts, Maggie Mace, Rachel Jones, Abby Young, Samantha Barr, Jesse McKendree, Kelly Roush, Karen Gibbs, and Migail Wheaton.

The following were hired as substitute summer-school teachers at Meigs Primary School for the period of June 6-July 1: Alyson Lewis, Penny Newland, and Shirley VanMeter.

The following were hired as substitute summer-school teachers at Meigs Middle School for the period of June 6-July 1: Vicki Hughes and Stacie Roach.

The board approved the resignation of William Ellis, Director of Operations and Transportation, effective June 3.

The board approved the resignation of Ann Ramey, Title I Teacher at Meigs Intermediate School, due to retirement purposes effective September 9.

The board approved the resignation of Joyce Hill, Title I Teacher at Meigs Intermediate School, due to retirement purposes effective August 5.

The overnight field trip request from Daniel Thomas, Archery Coordinator, for 48 students to attend the NASP National Tournament in Louisville, Ky., departing May 11-13 was approved.

The next meeting of the Meigs Local Board of Education is set for May 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the board office.